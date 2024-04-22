Spurs Starter: Monday, April 22
THE NEWS
READ: Spurs' Austin Expansion, New-Market Reach and A World Record?
An exclusive interview with Spurs Sports & Entertainment's Brandon James and world record holder Ben Duong helped tell the story of the San Antonio Spurs' year-long growth and market expansion into the heart of Central Texas — something it will continue to build on in years to come.
CHECK OUT: Chris Paul Linked to Spurs in Free Agency
While the San Antonio Spurs aren't busy during this year's playoff season, they certainly have some things to consider when it comes to offseason moves. The idea of pairing Victor Wembanyama with an elite point guard has been around for a while, but especially regarding Chris Paul, it seems as if the veteran could findself in Texas if the cards fall the right way. (Via Andrew Peters, Bleacher Report)
LOOK: Victor Wembanyama Named Finalist for ROTY, DPOY
San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama was named a finalist for the NBA's Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year Awards, which according to him, were what he deserved. More here.
THE DRAFT
The 2024 NBA Draft is 65 days away, and set to take place over the course of two days — a new format — from Wednesday, June 26 to Thursday, June 27.
According to The Ringer's big board, San Antonio is projected to select UConn's Donovan Clingan with the No. 7 overall pick to headline its 2024 draft class.
THE PLAYOFFS
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and company might not be suiting up anytime, but here are how the rest of the NBA Playoffs are shaking out so far:
1. West: #1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. #8 New Orleans Pelicans
Game 1 between the NBA's second-youngest team and the recently Zion Williamson-less New Orleans Pelicans ended with strong defense from Cason Wallace on C.J. McCollum to secure a 104-102 victory for the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC leads 1-0.
2. West: #2 Denver Nuggets vs. #7 Los Angeles Lakers
A series of lead swings saw the Los Angeles Lakers up by as many as 12 points in the second quarter, but a shooting poor performance in the third quarter allowed the Denver Nuggets to re-gain their momentum and the lead, which proved to be too much for LeBron James and company as Denver secured a 114-103 victory. DEN leads 1-0
3. West: #3 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. #7 Phoenix Suns
A 33-point performance from Anthony Edwards told the story of the Minnesota Timberwolves' blowout victory over the Phoenix Suns. Nothing could be done to slow him down as he and Kevin Durant duked it out, ultimately leading to a 120-95 loss for the Suns. MIN leads 1-0.
4. West: #4 LA Clippers vs. #5 Dallas Mavericks
Without Kawhi Leonard, the LA Clippers still managed to rally behind their starters in what became a one-sided affair down the stretch. Luke Doncic had a big night for the Dallas Mavericks, notching 33 points to try and generate some offese, but it wasn't enough as the Clippers cruised to a 109-97 victory at home. LAC leads 1-0.
5. East: #1 Boston Celtics vs. #8 Miami Heat
As Kendrick Perkins put it: the Miami Heat could have shot 100 percent from the field and still lost. Obviously, that's not likely true, but it does sum up its game against the Boston Celtics. It didn't take long to realize that a blowout was in order, as Miami simply couldn't slow down the Celtics' loaded offense en route to their 114-94 victory. BOS leads 1.0.
6. East: #2 New York Knicks vs. #7 Philadelphia 76ers
A true back-and-forth contest between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks resulted in an entertaining spectacle for both sides, but despite Tyrese Maxey's strong outing, it wasn't enough for his team to knock off the Knicks on the road as it fell 111-104 on the road. NYK leads 1-0.
7. East: #3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. #6 Indiana Pacers
Damian Lillard simply couldn't be stopped in Game 1 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers. By the end of the first half, he had 35 points and had to be nearly triple teamed in the second half in order to slow down the Giannis-less Bucks, but Indiana simply couldn't, as it suffered a 109-94 loss. MIL leads 1-0.
8. East: #4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. #5 Orlando Magic
Behind Donovan Mitchell's 30-point performance, the Cleveland Cavaliers took care of business at home to secure a first-round victory over Coach of the Year finalist Jamahl Mosley's squad, 97-83. CLE leads 1
