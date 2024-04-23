Spurs Starter, Tuesday, April 23: Wembanyama Named Top Defender
Happy Tuesday, Por Vida fans. Welcome to your afternoon Spurs Starter.
First of all, here are some headlines:
THE NEWS
READ: 3 Potential Targets for the Spurs in the Offseason
While the San Antonio Spurs contemplate their future centered on Victor Wembanyama, there are certainly some big names that they could explore bringing on in free agency.
CHECK OUT: Victor Wembanyama Named Top Defender By Peers
In The Athletic's annual anonymous players' survey, players from around the league were given the chance to share their thoughts on the season and its performers. When asked who they thought the best defender in the NBA was, Victor Wembanyama's name wasn't only mentioned, but it topped the list (Via Sam Amick, Josh Ribbons, The Athletic)
READ: Donovan Clingan's Potential Fit With the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama
A recent mock draft from The Ringer placed UConn center Donovan Clingan in San Antonio with the Spurs' No. 6 draft pick, creating an intriguing pairing in the front court.
THE DRAFT
The 2024 NBA Draft is 65 days away, and set to take place over the course of two days — a new format — from Wednesday, June 26 to Thursday, June 27.
According to The Ringer's big board, San Antonio is projected to select UConn's Donovan Clingan with the No. 7 overall pick to headline its 2024 draft class.
THE CLOSER
Make sure to check out our homepage for more news, and follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for tuning in and enjoy the rest of your Tuesday.
• X (formerly twitter) – @SpursCentralFN
• Facebook: SpursCentral