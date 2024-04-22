Spurs Offseason: Who Could San Antonio Target in Free Agency?
The San Antonio Spurs found themselves on the outside of the playoffs for the fifth time in a row last year. However, when looking back at the season, their most recent falling-short shines a little more brightly than the ones before.
The addition and development of homegrown talent has made a lackluster Spurs roster of recent years into a highly talented group ready to explode with potential. Nevertheless, the roster still has ways to go before the Spurs are contending for titles with the elite teams of the NBA.
That being said, as the offseason approaches, here are three players who could continue to advance San Antonio's young roster in the coming seasons.
Chris Paul
The Spurs' biggest area of concern last season was the lack of a true point guard that could get the ball to playmakers. Through the trials and tribulations of the Jeremy Sochan experiment at point guard to the final landing spot of Tre Jones, the Spurs never really found their answer.
It’s no secret that Chris Paul has lost a step from his days in New Orleans or LA, but what Paul hasn’t lost is his ability to see the court. Averaging seven assists coming off the bench last season, Paul’s ability to read defenses and be a director of offense is still prevalent.
Paul would be sure to stitch up some issues for San Antonio in terms of the point guard position, but also give a strong veteran presence for the young roster. It is hard to find guys with the experience or leadership of Paul, who boasts 11 All-NBA selections.
“He’s one of the all-time best competitors in the league,” Popovich said. “He’s a great leader, great competitor. It’s always fun to see him.”
Popovich has shared nothing but praise for Paul throughout the years, complimenting his ability as a leader and mentor to young players — something that the Spurs could benefit a lot from. Paul is not going to be the Spurs' starter of the future, but what he can teach to the young players from his experience might be worth more than any contract the Spurs would give him.
“If a young player can understand what Chris Paul can give them, then it’s a huge boon to his career,” Popovich said of Paul. “Chris is an alpha. He’s a natural leader. He takes no prisoners. He suffers no fools.
"He’s there to win.”
OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby is expected to decline his player option with the Knicks headed into the summer.
The 6-foot-7 small forward is expected to spark a bidding war in free agency if he decides to not return to New York and instead try his chances in the open market. The Spurs should be eager to pair the elite defense of Anunoby with the already dominant defensive presence of Victor Wembanyama.
It’s not every day that you have a chance to secure a 15-plus point scorer with elite defense and a solid shot from behind the arc, especially at just 27 years old. Averaging 1.7 steals and a block a game with the Knicks, offenses would be faced with multiple levels of defensive threats trying to create against the Spurs.
The Spurs have the talent to make a splash earlier than later in the Western Conference, and with the competitive attitude of their franchise cornerstone and biggest star, this may be just the splash the Spurs need to push themselves from rebuilding to the early stages of being competitors. The mass appeal of being paired with the NBA's potential Rookie of The Year and Defensive Player of The Year Finalist may be enough to draw Anunoby from New York after playing just a fragment of the season with the Knicks.
Just maybe.
Klay Thompson
The San Antonio Spurs set a record for the most 3-point shots made in franchise history last season, beating out the second-place spot by over 100 made shots.
The Spurs have begun to adapt to the modern way of playing basketball in the NBA, shooting more than ever before, though they traded arguably one of their best shooters halfway through the season with the departure of Doug McDermott.
The Spurs are in no need of athleticism or players who can make special plays with pace. What the Spurs are looking for is a veteran who can give them good minutes when the key players rest. Somebody who can run the second offense to perfection. They may have to look no further than longtime Warrior Klay Thompson. This was Thompson’s worst season since his third year in the league over 10 years ago, though he still shot an impressive 38.6 percent from range.
Thompson can become much of what Ray Allen became later in his career: a guy who can give the Spurs timely shots when needed. The Spurs are no stranger to this role, similar to what Patty Mills gave the team for years. That’s not to say that Thompson wasn’t effective last season, averaging 18 points per contest. His ability to take over games and explode from 3 pairs tremendously with the athleticism and defense of the Spurs.
Not only would the on-court fit for the Spurs make sense, but the off-court presence of Klay Thompson would allow for young players to learn from one of the most experienced veterans in basketball. Klay Thompson has played at every stage in the NBA, his knowledge would be extremely valuable for Popovich and the still-developing roster.