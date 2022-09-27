Tre Jones Sees Major Spurs Opportunity After Dejounte Murray Trade

Tre Jones is primed to receive an expanded role with the San Antonio Spurs following the Dejounte Murray trade.

The San Antonio Spurs have entered uncharted territory recently as far as the general direction of the franchise. After the trade that sent Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks, the team is seemingly starting over.

After adding three players in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, the Spurs have a significant amount of youth on the roster. Gorgui Dieng (32), Doug McDermott (30), and Josh Richardson (29) are the only players 27 or older.

Among the players facing a prime opportunity to capitalize on Murray's departure is Tre Jones. Coming off a sophomore campaign averaging 6.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 16.6 minutes per game, he has enough NBA experience now to be counted on at a greater level.

"There's for sure a big opportunity now. ... It's something I've been working for my whole life, though. Trying to be ready when my name is called, no matter what place I'm in, no matter where I'm at. So there's a bigger opportunity now.

Jones isn't focused on putting up bigger numbers, he understands that his value will best come served in the form of being a floor general for the offense and as a leader in the locker room.

"We'll just have to see how camp goes," Jones said. "I'm trying to be much more of a leader this year, and that's definitely something I want to continue to do throughout my career in the NBA. And just be a leader not only by example, but vocally as well.

"As far as my role goes, I'm going to try to take on that role role because as being a leader for this group, especially at point guard, and continue to try to do everything I was doing, though," Jones explained. "Set up our team, set up guys in the right spots that they need to be in and let the rest take care of itself."

Jones has shown to be an efficient ball handler, but the Spurs will need more dynamic contributions going forward. There isn't enough scoring punch to set the table for the rest of the unit without being a shot creator and being aggressive attacking the rim more. How he handles it will be something to watch throughout the 2022-23 season.

