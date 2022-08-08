Has Dejounte Murray Gone Too Far During Pro-Am Games?

Dejounte Murray now has beef with Paolo Banchero and went viral for the wrong reasons, all from participating in Pro-Am basketball games.

During the NBA offseason, players get to focus on recovering from injuries, working on their games, and participating in pro-am basketball games in their local communities. When playing in front of their community, it's often a chance for kids to see their role model close up.

Dejounte Murray, who grew up in the Seattle area, has participated in a few pro-am games as of late. Unlike any other NBA player, he's made social media waves for his conduct during them. He tapped the ball aggressively on someone's head before driving by them, and now, he's apparently got into it with Paolo Banchero.

Take the play where he was tapping the ball on his opponent's head in the clip below. The clip went viral on social media, and rightfully so. It's a disrespectful thing to do. Again, is that beneficial to the kids who observed in the stands at Seattle Pacific University?

Murray then made social media waves once again by apparently getting into with Banchero, who was just selected by the Orlando Magic with the top overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He made a highlight play by faking a pass to the corner then throwing it off the backboard to himself at Banchero's expense, then had words for him after the play.

The highlight play is fine, but it seemed to be done out of spite for Banchero. After the game, Banchero posted on his Instagram story that Murray had unfollowed him on all social media. Murray responded by saying Banchero had changed after being the top pick.

It seems outsiders are not going to grasp Murray's side of the story since there is additional context he feels was worthy of taking this public approach. It still doesn't have a great look to be approaching things in such a manner with how much attention it draws away from two NBA stars taking the time to play in front of their community.

Perhaps handling whatever issue Murray had with Banchero's "change" in behavior from the past in a private setting could have been the better option. Now, there appears to be a lot of unnecessary drama resulting from games that are meant for the community.

