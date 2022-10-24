Spurs Make Roster Cut After Signing Charles Bassey to Two-Way Deal

The San Antonio Spurs signed former Philadelphia 76ers big man Charles Bassey to a two-way contract Monday. But in the process, the team announced that it has waived rookie forward Jordan Hall, who was also on a two-way deal, in order to make room for Bassey.

Hall averaged 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in five games for the Spurs at Vegas Summer League.

“I like doing that just as much as hitting a 3 or dunking the ball,” Hall said in Vegas. “It feels good to get others involved. That’s what I like.”

InsideTheSpurs.com listed Hall, Dominick Barlow, and Darius Days as three Spurs players to watch for prior to Summer League festivities.

“He’s played some point guard, so he has a unique skill set at his size,” Spurs assistant Mitch Johnson said, who coached the Summer League team. “You can put the ball in his hands, or he can play off the ball.”

Of all the undrafted free agents on the Summer League roster, Hall seemed one of the most likely candidates to earn himself a opening-night roster spot or at least a role with the Austin Spurs in the G League.

He averaged 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.2 steals in 34.9 minutes per game for St. Joseph's last season and will now look to take his skill set elsewhere.

