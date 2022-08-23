Spurs Daily: San Antonio's New Signing; Tim Duncan Kickboxing Legend?

Inside The Spurs compiles links to the most relevant storylines surrounding San Antonio's favorite NBA franchise, along with what's trending around the league.

1. Spurs, Joe Wieskamp Agree to New Contract

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs have agreed to a two-year, $4.4 million deal with Joe Wieskamp.

2. He's a F***ing Monster': Tim Duncan 'Different' with Kickboxing vs. Basketball

According to Duncan's trainer, Jason Echols, the NBA-retired big man has a much different demeanor with kickboxing than he did with basketball.

“When [Duncan] he walked in, he was always the quiet guy in the public eye; I believe I saw a different side of him, because he’s a roaring lion in martial arts. He’s an animal. It’s a different thing than what you see out on the court … he’s a f**king monster," said Echols in an interview with Bleacher Report.

3. Dennis Rodman Trying to Help Brittany Griner’s Release from Russia

As the U.S. government works to bring home detained WNBA star Brittney Griner, Dennis Rodman wants to travel to Russia to help.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Rodman said. “I’m trying to go this week.”

4. Spurs Division Rival Engaged in Trade Talks for Kevin Durant

Per The Athletic, the Memphis Grizzlies, a Southwest Division rival of the Spurs and the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference last season, have made "new inquires" to the Nets about a Durant trade. The 12-time All-Star and two-time Finals MVP requested a trade from Brooklyn on June 30 ahead of the NBA's free agency period.

5. Could Grizzlies Trade for Durant?

For those curious, NBA Analysis Network put together a trade scenario to send Durant to the Grizzlies. Among the limitations in these negotiations is Memphis' unwillingness to part with neither Jaren Jackson Jr. nor Desmond Bane.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs.