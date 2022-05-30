Skip to main content

Ex Spurs Derrick White, Ime Udoka Reach NBA Finals After Celtics Game 7 Win vs. Miami Heat

Follow along with our Inside the Spurs NBA news tracker as we provide daily updates from the biggest headlines around the league

MAY 29 FORMER SPURS DERRICK WHITE AND IME UDOKA REACH NBA FINALS

The Boston Celtics pulled off a Game 7 victory on the road over the Eastern Conference-best Miami Heat Sunday night, going wire-to-wire in a 100-96 victory.

Boston coach and former Spurs assistant Ime Udoka and former Spur Derrick White have now reached the NBA Finals in their first year with the team.

White had a quiet Game 7 performance, posting eight points, three rebounds, and one assists, but scored 22 in the Game 6 loss Friday.

The Celtics will face the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday at 8 p.m.

MAY 9 MONTY WINS COACH OF THE YEAR 

Monty Williams has been named NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Phoenix Suns to an NBA-best 64-18 record this season.

Through three seasons with the team, Williams has led the Suns to a .656 winning percentage.

The Suns are currently in the middle of their second consecutive deep playoff run and are looking to clinch their first NBA championship in franchise history.

MAY 9 JOKIC SNAGS BACK-TO-BACK MVPS

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been named the NBA's Most Valuable Player, according to reports from ESPN Monday morning. He beat out 76ers center Joel Embiid and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for the award.

Jokić, 27, averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists on a career-high 58.3 percentage shooting. The 6-11 Serbian native was sixth in the league in scoring, second in rebounds, and third in assists while becoming the first player in league history to record at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists in a season.

Jokić led the Nuggets to a 48-34 record this season and the sixth seed in the playoffs. Denver drew a first-round matchup with the Golden State Warriors, who proved to be too much for Jokić and Co. in an easy 4-1 series win.

Still, despite being the Warriors' defensive center of attention, the MVP averaged 31 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in the series loss.

He’s now a part of a decorated list of players to win MVP in consecutive seasons, joining Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Antetokounmpo, Wilt Chamberlain, Steve Nash, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Moses Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, and Spurs legend Tim Duncan. 

Jokić and the Nuggets went 2-2 in four meetings with the Spurs this season. In a triple-double effort in an overtime win against the Clippers on Jan. 19, he scored a season-high 49 points to go along with 14 assists, 10 rebounds, and three steals on 16-25 shooting.

white 2222
News

Ex Spurs Derrick White, Ime Udoka Reach NBA Finals After Celtics Game 7 Win vs. Miami Heat

By Inside The Spurs Staff18 seconds ago
josh primo
News

Reviewing Josh Primo's Rookie Year with Spurs

By Zach Dimmitt5 hours ago
kawhi draft
News

Every Spurs Draft-Day Trade Since 2000

By Zach Dimmitt9 hours ago
derrick white spurs
News

Did Spurs Lose Derrick White Trade to Celtics?

By Jeremy Brener11 hours ago
Tracy McGrady
News

Tracy McGrady Wishes He Played for Spurs Earlier in NBA Career

By Grant AfsethMay 28, 2022
Christian Wood, Houston Rockets
News

Should Spurs Pursue Trade For Rockets' Christian Wood?

By Grant AfsethMay 27, 2022
a keldon johnson
News

Is Keldon Johnson Spurs' Most Valuable Trade Asset?

By Grant AfsethMay 27, 2022
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
News

Zach LaVine Free Agency Odds: Spurs Favorites for Bulls Star?

By Grant AfsethMay 27, 2022
white tatum
News

'Story of the Game': Spurs Ex Derrick White Praised by Celtics in East Finals

By Zach DimmittMay 26, 2022