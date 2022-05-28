Tracy McGrady Wishes He Played for Spurs Earlier in NBA Career

Former NBA superstar Tracy McGrady recently revealed he would have liked to play for the San Antonio Spurs sooner in his career.

Tracy McGrady signed with the San Antonio Spurs during the 2012-13 season just in time to be eligible to appear in the postseason after playing in the Chinese Basketball Association.

McGrady did appear in a total of six playoff games as a member of the Spurs but did so during inconsequential moments. He retired after the 2013 NBA Finals.

During a recent episode of Sports Illustrated's "The Crossover NBA Show" with Howard Beck, former NBA star Tracy McGrady made an appearance to discuss a wide range of topics. Among them was McGrady's short-stint with the Spurs.

"I wish I played for the Spurs," McGrady said. "I was done (when I got there). I wish I had played for coach Pop. He gets the best out of his players. I played for a phenomenal coach in Doc, he was a young coach at the time. Jeff Van Gundy was phenomenal. Love Jeff Van Gundy. to answer your question, I wish I played for Pop."

McGrady raved about how the Spurs organization conducts itself both in terms of on-court teaching by Gregg Popovich's coaching staff, and in how players are treated in general.

"When I stepped foot into that organization and saw how things were run from the top down, I was like, 'this is how it should be,' McGrady said. "And you're getting good teaching."

When he signed with the Spurs, McGrady was at the end of his NBA career and admitted he didn't have much to offer. He explained how Popovich called to recruit him and he signed with San Antonio out of respect.

"I was like 'Why am I here?' I was questioning why am I here," McGrady said. "But again, it was out of respect for coach Pop because he called me. I think some of their guys were hurt entering into the playoffs and he needed bodies and he called me. Just out of respect, I wanted to go down there and be a part of it."

The feeling is surely mutual about McGrady playing for the Spurs during an earlier stage of his career. He earned seven All-Star appearances and All-NBA nods in addition to being a two-time scoring champion.

McGrady averaged a combined 26.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in his seven All-Star campaigns from 2001 to 2007. Arguably no opposing team is more familiar with peak McGrady than the Spurs after his famous 13 points in 35 seconds.