3 Overreactions from Spurs' Summer League Loss to Cavs

Summer League is an exciting time for NBA fans that offers the perfect time for prospect evaluation but also a handful of overreactions

The San Antonio Spurs dropped their first game of Vegas Summer League action 99-90 Friday, as the Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the second-half en route to a win that was more dominant than the final score indicated.

The Spurs' three leading-scorers in the game were the players fans hoped to see do well, as Blake Wesley (20 points, five assists), Josh Primo (20 points, five assists), and Malaki Branham (15 points, three rebounds).

Of course, San Antonio was without top selection Jeremy Sochan, who will be absent for the entirety of Summer League play after his stint in the league's health and safety protocols last week. He'll be in attendance with the team, but a lack of conditioning and practice time means that fans will have to wait until the preseason to catch an in-game glimpse of the rookie.

Still, there's plenty to take away from the game, including some possible overreactions that tend to come hand-in-hand with the Summer League.

Here's three overreactions for the Spurs from Friday's loss.

1. Josh Primo will be the team’s third-leading scorer next season

Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and Josh Primo. Could this be the 1-2-3 for San Antonio's leading-scorers next season?



Probably not. Primo will certainly play an increased role this season, but Friday’s box score is a bit misleading. He scored 11 of his 20 in the final four minutes, as his first of three 3-pointers brought the Spurs within 15. His final shot came from behind the arc with 10 seconds left and meant little.



There’s no denying the array of tough shot-making ability and scoring prowess that Primo possesses. From step-back 3s, to left-handed floaters from the free throw line, he was the best player on the court late in the game. Cleveland clearly took notice too. Once the Cavs saw that he was catching fire, they sent delayed double teams to force a pass and it worked on a few occasions.

A more consistent performance will be needed from the second-year guard on Sunday to prove he’s deserving of a lead sixth-man role or even potential starting shooting guard duties this season.



The legitimacy of him becoming the team’s third-leading scorer all depends on whether or not the Spurs trade vets Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson, or Doug McDermott before the season. But it will still take a hefty amount of trust from the coaching staff that is still uncertain at this point.

2. Blake Wesley will be the best-performing 2022 Spurs draft pick next season

Wesley might’ve been the last of three first-round picks for the Spurs, but he was the No. 25 overall pick for a reason and showed why on Friday. To some surprise, he was the primary ball-handler on most possessions and did a steady job at creating penetration and making reads to the open man when necessary.



And if not for a late garbage-time burst by Primo to make the final score a single-digit deficit, Wesley would've easily been the team's leading-scorer after displaying impressive versatility as a driver, off-the-dribble shooter, and a catch-and-shoot ability in the half court.

Even as one of the team's primary ball-handlers, he only had three turnovers on the afternoon. He also faced the occasional double team but was poised against it, making quick dribbles around his defender or drawing the help for a kick-out.

There's obviously a major asterisk next to Friday's game, as the absence of Sochan leaves room to wonder how the production would've look for Wesley and the rest of the Spurs' backcourt.

Despite his impressive performance, it's an overreaction to say that Wesley will be the best of the three draft picks after just one Summer League game. He may very well not see 10-plus minutes in the rotation until mid-season as he's projected to spend ample time in the G League with the Austin Spurs.

3. The Spurs will go winless in Vegas

Heading into Vegas, the Spurs were 4-11 in their last 15 Vegas Summer League games dating back to 2018. Despite trailing big in the second half, San Antonio caught fire in the second quarter, taking an eight-point lead after trailing by as many as 10 in the opening minutes. The competitiveness was there, but the results were not.

And the schedule doesn't get any easier from here. San Antonio will have to face the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, a team that features Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, two players that got playing time in the NBA Finals last month.

The Spurs will also matchup with Southwest Division rival Houston Rockets and No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. The Rockets have a talented young core on this year's Summer League roster, and could overwhelm the Spurs will athleticism.

However, all this talent and experience didn't exactly help the Warriors or Rockets in their first game of action. The Warriors fell 101-88 to the New York Knicks on Friday, as Kuminga had four points on 2-10 shooting with five turnovers. Smith had 10 points on 4-10 shooting in Houston's 91-77 opening-game loss.

The Spurs may not contend with a team like Detroit Pistons for the 2022 Summer League title, but they're almost certain to pick up a win or two over the next week.

San Antonio and Golden State will begin action on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. C.T. at the Thomas & Mack Center.

