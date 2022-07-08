Spurs vs. Cavaliers NBA Summer League: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time, More

The Spurs and Cavaliers will face off during Friday's NBA Summer League action. Here's everything to know between live stream, TV channel, tip-off time, and more.

LAS VEGAS — The San Antonio Spurs are set to begin their participation in the 2022 NBA Summer League on Friday. Their first matchup will be against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Spurs' first selection in the NBA Draft, Jeremy Sochan, has already been ruled out for the whole NBA Summer League. He recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to participate in any of the Spurs' pre-Vegas practices. He traveled with the team to Las Vegas but will continue to do conditioning work and the general acclimation process.

“When you really break it down for the risk-reward, I just think it’s not there,” Spurs assistant coach Mitch Johnson (head coach of Summer Spurs) said about the risk-reward of playing Sochan. “He’s got a good amount of summer still ahead of him. I think that’s what we are valuing.”

Even without Sochan available to play, the Spurs will still get a look at their two other first-round selections in the NBA Draft: Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley. In addition, Joshua Primo — 2020 lottery pick — will get a chance to be the 'head of the snake' initiating the offense, which is of interest after the Dejounte Murray trade.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

WHEN: Friday, July 8, 2022, at 4 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Cox Pavilion (Las Vegas)

TV: NBA-TV

LIVE STREAM: fuboTV (watch for free)

ODDS: Cleveland Cavaliers are 4.5-point favorites over San AntonioSpurs.

NEXT: The Spurs' summer league squad will face the Houston Rockets (July 11), and Atlanta Hawks (July 14) on their upcoming schedule.

LAST WORD

“I think at the very least, even if things don’t go well, it is something we can learn from,” Johnson said, who views the NBA Summer League as a valuable learning experience for the Spurs' young players. “We talk about it as a team in terms of enjoying it and embracing the experience.”

