Skip to main content

Spurs Have Compelling Case As Zach LaVine Sign & Trade Destination

The San Antonio Spurs check a lot of boxes as a potential Zach LaVine suitor in free agency.

The Chicago Bulls got off to a hot start to the 2021-22 season. After adding more talent around Zach LaVine with acquisitions like DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, and Lonzo Ball, a newfound supporting cast offered help. 

There has been increased momentum about LaVine's potential departure in free agency. He is set to reach unrestricted free agency in the offseason after an All-Star campaign with averages of 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Spurs are among the few logical sign-and-trade destinations for Zach LaVine in free agency. The appeal of a more prominent role under Gregg Popovich and playing alongside Dejounte Murray — a fellow Seattle native — could be interesting to the two-time All-Star. 

"Another Seattle native, Dejounte Murray, could provide another All-Star pairing for LaVine in San Antonio, where the Bulls guard could reunite with his Olympics head coach Gregg Popovich.

"The Spurs would, in theory, present a clear lead scoring opportunity for LaVine, ironically filling a hole that has been vacant since DeRozan fled for LaVine's Bulls last summer."

LaVine currently faces the challenge that while the Bulls are a competitive team, he's seemingly been reduced to a supplementary role alongside DeRozan. Instead of being the closer with the ball in his hands, LaVine often watches DeRozan go to work. 

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs
Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs
Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs

When evaluating sacrifice for the betterment of the team, winning is what makes it worthwhile. The Bulls showed they simply do not have the foundation to make an NBA Finals run — making it more logical for LaVine to consider his options.

With there being the previous hesitation from the Bulls to give LaVine a maximum contract extension, there's further reason for him to have doubts about his current arrangement. Chicago does have valid concerns given LaVine's injury history and that he played through lingering knee problems to close out the 2021-22 campaign. 

San Antonio could put together a solid supporting cast with young wings to develop in the supporting cast and the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft at their disposal.  For the Spurs, being able to pair Murray with LaVine would form an intriguing backcourt tandem. LaVine would provide a boost in shot creation.

While the Spurs or Portland Trail Blazers may be simple sign-and-trade suitors to facilitate a deal, there will be no shortage of options for LaVine if the Bulls are willing to get creative. Considering they'd be losing a two-time All-Star for nothing, surely they'd oblige.

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
News

Spurs Have Compelling Case As Zach LaVine Sign & Trade Destination

By Grant Afsethjust now
davis 12222121
News

Johnny Davis Says Being Drafted By Spurs Something He 'Really Wants to Happen'

By Zach Dimmitt15 hours ago
Jalen Duren, NBA Draft
News

Latest Consensus Projection For Spurs With No. 9 Overall Pick

By Inside The Spurs Staff20 hours ago
San Antonio Spurs, AT&T Center
News

LOOK: Spurs Reveal 3 New Alternate Logos

By Zach Dimmitt21 hours ago
Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs
News

Spurs' Dejounte Murray Speaks Out on All-Defensive Team Snub

By Grant AfsethMay 21, 2022
Jakob Poeltl, San Antonio Spurs
News

Spurs' Jakob Poeltl Reveals Current Stance on 2023 Free Agency

By Grant AfsethMay 21, 2022
Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs
News

How Close Was Dejounte Murray To Making NBA All-Defensive Team?

By Grant AfsethMay 21, 2022
KENDALL BROWN 1122
News

NBA Mock Draft: Spurs Select In-State Baylor Guard at No. 25

By Zach DimmittMay 19, 2022
NBA Draft Lottery
News

Spurs Landed No. 1 Overall Pick In NBA Draft Lottery Rehearsal

By Grant AfsethMay 19, 2022