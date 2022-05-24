Spurs Have Compelling Case As Zach LaVine Sign & Trade Destination

The Chicago Bulls got off to a hot start to the 2021-22 season. After adding more talent around Zach LaVine with acquisitions like DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, and Lonzo Ball, a newfound supporting cast offered help.

There has been increased momentum about LaVine's potential departure in free agency. He is set to reach unrestricted free agency in the offseason after an All-Star campaign with averages of 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Spurs are among the few logical sign-and-trade destinations for Zach LaVine in free agency. The appeal of a more prominent role under Gregg Popovich and playing alongside Dejounte Murray — a fellow Seattle native — could be interesting to the two-time All-Star.

"Another Seattle native, Dejounte Murray, could provide another All-Star pairing for LaVine in San Antonio, where the Bulls guard could reunite with his Olympics head coach Gregg Popovich.

"The Spurs would, in theory, present a clear lead scoring opportunity for LaVine, ironically filling a hole that has been vacant since DeRozan fled for LaVine's Bulls last summer."

LaVine currently faces the challenge that while the Bulls are a competitive team, he's seemingly been reduced to a supplementary role alongside DeRozan. Instead of being the closer with the ball in his hands, LaVine often watches DeRozan go to work.

When evaluating sacrifice for the betterment of the team, winning is what makes it worthwhile. The Bulls showed they simply do not have the foundation to make an NBA Finals run — making it more logical for LaVine to consider his options.

With there being the previous hesitation from the Bulls to give LaVine a maximum contract extension, there's further reason for him to have doubts about his current arrangement. Chicago does have valid concerns given LaVine's injury history and that he played through lingering knee problems to close out the 2021-22 campaign.

San Antonio could put together a solid supporting cast with young wings to develop in the supporting cast and the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft at their disposal. For the Spurs, being able to pair Murray with LaVine would form an intriguing backcourt tandem. LaVine would provide a boost in shot creation.

While the Spurs or Portland Trail Blazers may be simple sign-and-trade suitors to facilitate a deal, there will be no shortage of options for LaVine if the Bulls are willing to get creative. Considering they'd be losing a two-time All-Star for nothing, surely they'd oblige.