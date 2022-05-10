Could Spurs Intrigue Bulls Star Zach LaVine In Free Agency?

The San Antonio Spurs could use another All-Star to pair with Dejounte Murray. Could they land Zach LaVine?

The San Antonio Spurs are in a transition period with their roster. There was optimism about how far a DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge duo could lead the team, but both stars are now long gone. Where will starpower come from next?

The Spurs have an All-Star guard in Dejounte Murray after he pulled off a breakout season. There is optimism about the potential of the other young players on the team. However, adding another All-Star makes a big difference.

One potential All-Star that could be more available than once thought is Zach LaVine, who is set to be a free agent this offseason. The Chicago Bulls got off to a strong start to the season but sputtered down the stretch and experienced a disappointing first-round playoff exit.

While DeRozan had an All-NBA caliber season, LaVine also chipped in averages of 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. He brings dynamic pull-up 3-point shooting, an impressive ability to generate rim pressure, and is a high-flying athlete in transition. What's the catch?

LaVine played through knee issues throughout the stretch run of the regular season, potentially raising concerns when it comes time for the Bulls in contract extension talks and potential suitors in free agency.

After Dejounte Murray posted a jersey swap edit with LaVine wearing a Spurs uniform on a since-deleted social media post, there's been plenty of speculation about the Spurs being a potential landing spot for him.

The Spurs may not be on the top of an All-Star's favorite NBA markets to play in, but they make a compelling case as a landing spot for LaVine. It starts with having Murray in the backcourt to take on the most challenging defensive assignment and run the offense.

The Spurs have other talented players like Keldon Johnson at the four and a variety of young wings developing like Devin Vassell and Joshua Primo with a blend of veterans like Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, and Jakob Poeltl in the rotation.

With the No. 9 overall odds for the top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Spurs can add another helpful prospect into the fold this offseason with the proper selection. There'd be no shortage of solid players around their star backcourt.

The Spurs likely would still need one of their young players to take a few steps forward as a player to emerge as a more serious title threat. Regardless, making progress before making the next big move has value.