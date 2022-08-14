Skip to main content

NBA Schedule Leaks: Lakers, Warriors, Grizzlies, Mavs, More

The 2022-23 NBA regular season schedule has yet to be formally released, but there already are some leaks.

The 2022-23 NBA regular season schedule is soon set to be released. Ahead of a formal announcement, there have already been leaks made about some marquee matchups. 

Given the San Antonio Spurs are in a smaller market and failed to qualify for the playoffs last season, it appears unlikely they will land in too many prime schedule slots. The trade to send away Dejounte Murray surely doesn't help. 

Here are some of the leaked marquee matchups for the 2022-23 NBA season:

NBA Opening Night: Lakers vs. Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will open the 2022-23 NBA season by hosting LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Considering how far the Lakers were from even qualifying for the playoffs last season, perhaps a different opponent would have been better suited for this slot. 

"The reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 18 for an opening night ring ceremony on TNT, league sources tell The Athletic’s Shams Charania."

NBA Christmas Day: Lakers vs. Mavericks

The Lakers will take on the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day. The matchups between LeBron James and Luka Doncic tend to be electrifying, so why not? 

"The first draft of next season's NBA schedule has Lakers at Dallas/LeBron at Luka on Christmas Day, league sources tell me," Marc Stein tweeted. "Changes are still possible before the full schedule officially drops next week but Christmas games usually hold."

NBA Christmas Day: Grizzlies vs. Warriors

The growing rivalry between the Memphis Grizzlies and Warriors has been entertaining to observe. Seeing two of the better teams in the Western Conference face off on Christmas Day will be an intriguing matchup.

"Memphis at Golden State is another Christmas Day game on the NBA's preliminary schedule for the 2022-23 season that is on course to be made official this coming week, league sources tell me," Stein tweeted.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs.

Tags
terms:
San Antonio Spurs

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
News

NBA Schedule Leaks: Lakers, Warriors, Grizzlies, Mavs, More

By Grant Afseth39 seconds ago
Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs, Grant Hill
News

Spurs Daily: Tim Duncan on All-Time NBA Starting 5; Schedule Leaks

By Grant Afseth11 hours ago
keldon johnson 1111
News

Spurs Add Star-Level Talent from Cavs in Trade Scenario

By Zach DimmittAug 12, 2022 7:55 PM EDT
Snip20220812_84
News

'This is the Spurs': Designer Details Process Behind the Iconic Logo

By Inside The Spurs StaffAug 12, 2022 5:05 PM EDT
Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs
News

Draymond Green Picks Tim Duncan for All-Time NBA Starting 5

By Grant AfsethAug 12, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
Jakob Poeltl, San Antonio Spurs
News

Spurs Daily: Jakob Poeltl's San Antonio Future; NBA Honors Bill Russell

By Inside The Spurs StaffAug 12, 2022 9:00 AM EDT
Avery Johnson, San Antonio Spurs
News

NBA Honors Bill Russell; Final Spurs Player to Wear No. 6 Jersey?

By Grant AfsethAug 11, 2022 7:36 PM EDT
jordan hall spurs
News

LOOK: Spurs Officially Sign Jordan Hall to Two-Way Contract

By Zach DimmittAug 11, 2022 6:30 PM EDT
josh primo dunk
News

Youth Movement: Ranking Spurs' Top 3 Prospects

By Zach DimmittAug 11, 2022 5:47 PM EDT