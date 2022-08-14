NBA Schedule Leaks: Lakers, Warriors, Grizzlies, Mavs, More

The 2022-23 NBA regular season schedule has yet to be formally released, but there already are some leaks.

The 2022-23 NBA regular season schedule is soon set to be released. Ahead of a formal announcement, there have already been leaks made about some marquee matchups.

Given the San Antonio Spurs are in a smaller market and failed to qualify for the playoffs last season, it appears unlikely they will land in too many prime schedule slots. The trade to send away Dejounte Murray surely doesn't help.

Here are some of the leaked marquee matchups for the 2022-23 NBA season:

NBA Opening Night: Lakers vs. Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will open the 2022-23 NBA season by hosting LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Considering how far the Lakers were from even qualifying for the playoffs last season, perhaps a different opponent would have been better suited for this slot.

"The reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 18 for an opening night ring ceremony on TNT, league sources tell The Athletic’s Shams Charania."

NBA Christmas Day: Lakers vs. Mavericks

The Lakers will take on the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day. The matchups between LeBron James and Luka Doncic tend to be electrifying, so why not?

"The first draft of next season's NBA schedule has Lakers at Dallas/LeBron at Luka on Christmas Day, league sources tell me," Marc Stein tweeted. "Changes are still possible before the full schedule officially drops next week but Christmas games usually hold."

NBA Christmas Day: Grizzlies vs. Warriors

The growing rivalry between the Memphis Grizzlies and Warriors has been entertaining to observe. Seeing two of the better teams in the Western Conference face off on Christmas Day will be an intriguing matchup.

"Memphis at Golden State is another Christmas Day game on the NBA's preliminary schedule for the 2022-23 season that is on course to be made official this coming week, league sources tell me," Stein tweeted.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs.