Spurs vs. Clippers GAMEDAY: Injury Report, Preview & How to Watch

The San Antonio Spurs (14-31) will take on the LA Clippers (23-24) during the final part of a four-game home stretch at AT&T Center.

After a 106-98 win over the Brooklyn Nets in their previous outing, the Spurs managed to end their five-game losing streak. Granted, neither Kevin Durant nor Kyrie Irving played. It was still an impressive display from Keldon Johnson, with a career-high 36 points to lead San Antonio to victory. They have a chance to win consecutive games for the first time since mid-December.

The Clippers have lost two straight games entering Friday's matchup. They played without either Kawhi Leonard or Paul George in their previous game in what was a 126-103 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Before the Spurs take on the Clippers, here is key information about the game.

INJURY REPORT (Spurs): Devin Vassell - Out (Left Knee Procedure), Blake Wesley - Out (G League Assignment), Charles Bassey - Out (G-League - Two-Way), Dominick Barlow - Out (G League - Two-Way),

INJURY REPORT (Clippers): John Wall - Out (Abdominal Soreness), Luke Kennard - Out (Right Calf Soreness), Brandon Boston Jr. - Out (G League Assignment), Jason Preston - Out (G League Assignment), Moses Brown - Out (G League - Two Way)

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX)

TV: NBA League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: Clippers -7.0

NEXT UP: The Spurs take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday to begin a three-game road trip.

FINAL WORD: Tre Jones on former teammate Dejounte Murray's recent comments about the Spurs organization.

“Dejounte is a real good guy," Jones said. "I feel like a lot of the things that happened when he separated from here and got traded, a lot of things happened that made him out to be a bad guy a little bit. I don’t think it’s anything like that.”

