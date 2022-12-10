Spurs vs. Heat GAMEDAY: San Antonio Seeks Continued Defensive Growth

After finally snapping an 11-game losing streak, the San Antonio Spurs will try to make it two wins in-a-row against the Miami Heat on Saturday.

The San Antonio Spurs ended an 11-game losing streak on Thursday with a 118-109 win over the Houston Rockets. Can they continue their momentum when they take on the Miami Heat on Saturday?

After a lengthy losing streak that featured no shortages of double-figure losses, the Spurs showed needed progression on defense. Without Jakob Poeltl or Jeremy Sochan, they will need to bring major attention to detail to overcome their absences against a more talented, veteran Heat team.

"This was the first game in a while that we were clicking defensively," Spurs forward Keldon Johnson said.

There has been no shortage of ups and downs for the Heat this season. They hold a losing record and need to take care of business against a losing streak. With no shortage of key players still sidelined for San Antonio, it's arguably a must-win game.

"If we worry about ourselves," Heat center Bam Adebayo said, "I feel like we're going to be alright."

INJURY REPORT (SPURS): Devin Vassell - Questionable (knee), Blake Wesley - OUT (MCL Sprain), Jakob Poeltl - OUT (right knee bruise), Jeremy Sochan - OUT (right quad contusion), Keita Bates-Diop - OUT (foot), Dominick Barlow - OUT (G-League), Josh Richardson - Probable (ankle)

INJURY REPORT (HEAT): Jimmy Butler - Probable (Right Knee Injury Mgmt), Gabe Vincent - Out (Left Knee Effusion), Omer Yurtseven - Out (Left Ankle Surgery)

RECORDS: San Antonio Spurs (7-18), Miami Heat (12-14)

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: FTX Arena (Miami, Florida)

TV: KENS 5, NBA League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: Heat -12.0

FINAL WORD: Keldon Johnson on the Spurs' need to improve defensively.

“We got after each other, just got it all out, put it all out there,” Johnson said.

