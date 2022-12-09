'He Takes No Prisoners': Spurs' Gregg Popovich Praises Tre Jones After Win vs. Rockets

San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones has continued to play fearlessly for the Silver & Black this season, and coach Gregg Popovich has clearly taken notice.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has always had a way with words.

And even after a two-game absence, he didn't hold back some colorful praise for Spurs guard Tre Jones after his stellar performance helped San Antonio snap an 11-game losing streak following Thursday's 118-109 win over the Houston Rockets at AT&T Center.

"He's a competitive young man," Popovich said. "He plays to win every down. He is very special in that regard. He will do whatever it takes to win. He sticks his nose in, he takes no prisoners ... He plays the game like winners play the game."

Jones has been steady as the Spurs' starting point guard so far this season despite the recent struggles. And even against a talented Rockets backcourt that features Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., Jones outplayed them both on Thursday.

He posted a career-high 26 points on 10 of 16 shooting to go along with three rebounds and five assists. Even more impressive was the fact that Jones had zero turnovers in a game-high 35 minutes of action.

Jones has shown the ability to score this season, but is normally the one that ignites the offense with his speed, passing and quick decision-making, as he leads the team with 6.8 assists per game.

But he took matters into his own hands against the Rockets, and the Spurs reaped the rewards because of it. He'll look to continue being one of San Antonio's most important players when the Spurs (7-18) visit the Miami Heat (12-14) on Saturday at 4 p.m. CT.

