Spurs vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic will face off during the NBA's Friday slate. Here's everything to know when they do.

The San Antonio Spurs (10-21) will take on the Orlando Magic (12-21) on the second night of a back-to-back during Friday's NBA slate.

Friday's game will be a rare occurrence that the Spurs do not have a player ruled out due to illness or injury. They will be getting Keldon Johnson back from injury

The Spurs are coming off a 126-117 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans without a realistic outlook to win after trailing by as many as 20 points in the first quarter. Jeremy Sochan scored a career-high 23 points, with Tre Jones contributing 19, Josh Richardson 14, Jakob Poeltl 13, Stanley Johnson 12, and Devin Vassell 10.

"We can't give away a quarter the way we did, you know," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "We played them pretty even after that first quarter, but we do that too often where we're just following people around. We're not touching them, we're not physical, they do whatever they want, and then we just take it.

"They're more physical with us at the offensive end, and so we get on our heels and we're not aggressive offensively. And we'll get down, figure it out, and then start playing. We can't have those first quarters."

The Magic have been without Wendell Carter Jr. for the last 17 games, but he will return to their lineup. Orlando won three of the four games they played on the road after losing 20 of their initial 25 games. Things seem to be coming together as of late.

Spurs vs. Magic Broadcast Information

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Amway Center (Orlando, FL.)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: Magic -6.5

Spurs vs. Magic Injury Report

INJURY REPORT (SPURS): Dominick Barlow -

INJURY REPORT (MAGIC):

Spurs vs. Magic Projected Starters

Spurs Projected Lineup: G Tre Jones, G Devin Vassell, F Keldon Johnson, F Jeremy Sochan, C Jakob Poeltl

Magic Projected Lineup: G Markelle Fultz, G Franz Wagner, F Paolo Banchero, F Bol Bol, C Wendell Carter Jr.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.