Spurs vs. Timberwolves Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury News, More

The San Antonio Spurs (3-1) will look to win a second game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) this season when they face off again during the NBA's Wednesday slate.

When the Spurs and Timberwolves faced off on Monday for the first time this season, San Antonio shocked Minnesota with a 115-106 victory. Devin Vassell had a big outing with 23 points to lead the team. Fellow young players Keldon Johnson (18) and Jeremy Sochan (14) combined for 32 points while Jakob Poeltl chipped in 14 points and 14 rebounds.

“You got to be happy for (the Spurs players),” San Antonio coach, Gregg Popovich said. “They play hard. They are learning how to play the game.”

The Timberwolves are regarded as a contending team after trading for Rudy Gobert in the offseason. It will take time to build chemistry on both ends, but regardless, Minnesota surely will be on high alert to not allow another disappointing loss against a rebuilding team on their home floor.

It will be more challenging for the Spurs to take down the Timberwolves again with Vassell sidelined due to left knee soreness.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 26

Time: 7 p.m. (CDT)

Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, MN

TV Channel: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports North

Radio: WOAI/KXTNWWLS

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Odds: -9.0 Timberwolves

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Injury Report

Minnesota Timberwolves: Kyle Anderson - Out (Back Spasms), Austin Rivers - Doubtful (Right Hip Soreness)

San Antonio Spurs: Devin Vassell - Out (Left Knee Soreness)

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Projected Starters

Minnesota Timberwolves: G D'Angelo Russell, G Anthony Edwards, F Jaden McDaniels, F Karl-Anthony Towns, C Rudy Gobert

San Antonio Spurs: G Tre Jones, G Josh Richardson, F Keldon Johnson, F Jeremy Sochan, C Jakob Poeltl

