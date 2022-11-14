Spurs vs. Warriors GAMEDAY: Can San Antonio Slow Down Stephen Curry?

The San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors will face off during the NBA's Monday slate. Here's everything to know before they do.

The San Antonio Spurs will begin a five-game West Coast road trip on Monday with a matchup against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

It has been a major struggle for the Warriors to achieve much success on the road this season — posting an 0-7 road record so far. Golden State is coming off a 113-110 loss to the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center, with 18 turnovers plaguing their chances of victory. However, the reigning champions will be at home on Monday when they take on the Spurs.

"We are not a team right now that can afford to let guys make mistakes," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. "We are just not good enough to withstand the mistakes we make. We had too many turnovers in the second quarter and made some mental errors in the third.

"Our guys fought and competed, but we just got beat by a team that played better than us."

Golden State has posted just a 3-7 record in their last 10 games, but the Spurs haven't fared much better themselves at 4-6 within that same span. San Antonio ended a five-game losing streak on Friday with a 111-93 win over a very shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks team. Keldon Johnson (29) and Devin Vassell (22) combined for 51 points.

"We love the win," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "Our guys played great. (Milwaukee was) undermanned like crazy, but you go out and you play, whoever is out there."

Stephen Curry has been executing at a high level this season. He's averaging 5.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting a staggering 43.4 percent. Overall, he's averaging 32.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.5 assists on the season. He trails only Luka Doncic on the scoring leaderboard.

INJURY REPORT (SPURS): Zach Collins - Out (Lower Leg Contusion), Blake Wesley - Out (MCL Sprain), Romeo Langford - Out (Health & Safety Protocols), Malaki Branham - Out (Ankle Sprain)

INJURY REPORT (WARRIORS): Not Yet Submitted (Check Back for Updates)

RECORDS: San Antonio Spurs (6-7), Golden State Warriors (5-8)

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Chase Center (San Francisco, CA)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest (BSSW), NBA League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: -7.5 Warriors

NEXT UP: After taking on the Warriors, the Spurs will continue their road trip against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

FINAL WORD: Keldon Johnson on sharing the basketball.

"We know when we go out there and look to the left, look to the right, we don't have any 'quote, unquote' superstars," Johnson said. "We need each other to win and be successful. We have totally bought into that. No egos is something we accept, and we move the ball and play with each other."

