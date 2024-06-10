Two Draft Prospects Who Could Slip to Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will be forced to sit and wait with their No. 22 overall pick once the 2024 NBA Draft commences on June 26.
Whether they stick and pick or trade out of the spot ultimately remains to be seen - there's rumors and smoke on both sides of what general manager James Jones and owner Mat Ishbia have planned up their sleeve.
We've seen a handful of potential prospects connected with the Suns early in the draft process. Bronny James worked out for Phoenix and reportedly impressed Suns brass while Kyle Filipowski, Yves Missi, Kel'el Ware and DaRon Holmes II have been tied to the organization through various mock draft exercises.
With any draft, there's sure to be a handful of lottery prospects that will slide down the board and surprise some. ESPN's recent draft rankings highlight two players that could potentially slide into Phoenix's range:
Ron Holland
Jonathan Givony: "Holland's range appears to be a little wider than initially thought. He has fans among teams drafting in the top 10 but is casting a fairly wide net in workouts, including teams such as the Miami Heat at No. 15 and the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 17, in part because of his strong positional fit in those attractive markets. Holland's game might not be best-suited for a workout setting with his streaky jumper, especially with many lottery candidates opting for one-on-zeros, which means he'll have to find other ways to impress NBA teams with his toughness and aggressiveness.
"He's among the youngest players in this class, while boasting outstanding measurements with real scoring productivity in the G League, but teams say they are having a somewhat difficult time pegging his floor."
Cody Williams
Jeremy Woo: "At this stage, Williams' range would appear to be among the widest of our projected lottery prospects. He has interest from teams in the top 10, including Detroit, Charlotte, Portland, San Antonio and Utah, but there are also teams picking outside the lottery that remain curious whether he might fall to them. Where he decides to work out in the next couple of weeks, and how those workouts go for him, will play a big determinant in the outcome of his draft selection.
"Williams' combination of positional size, defensive upside and relatively untapped offensive game makes him an intriguing developmental investment for teams. His best flashes during the season have helped keep him front of mind for teams as a lottery option."
The Suns reportedly identified their top three priorities for the upcoming offseason - you can read more about that here.