Suns Top Offseason Priorities Revealed

The Phoenix Suns want to accomplish the following three things this offseason.

May 17, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Mike Budenholzer poses alongside General Manager James Jones during a press conference to announce his job as head coach of the Phoenix Suns. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
PHOENIX -- As the NBA Finals progress, the Phoenix Suns join majority of the league in trying to address various needs to upgrade the roster.

The Suns don't exactly have much wiggle room to do so thanks to their positioning in the second apron of the luxury tax. Phoenix can only add players on vet minimum deals in free agency and are very limited on what they can do in the trade market.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro recently highlighted Phoenix's top offseason priorities ahead of the summer:

Point Guard

The Suns would like to add a point guard to the rotation, which has been a topic of heavy discussion dating back to when Phoenix dealt Chris Paul away last offseason. The organization was confident in either Bradley Beal or Devin Booker operating the offense, though both proved to be better in their natural shooting guard role.

Gambadoro didn't specify if the Suns were targeting a point guard to start or come off the bench, but it's tough to deny the need for somebody who can organize Mike Budenholzer's offense - even with all the stars in Phoenix.

Upgraded Backup Center

This would mean replacing Drew Eubanks, who has a $2.5 million player option for the upcoming summer. Eubanks previously told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin he had positive talks with the organization about what the future holds.

Eubanks came on stronger towards the end of their postseason run, though it's fair to question his overall body of work for the 2023-24 season.

Jusuf Nurkic - the starter - has been featured in some trade speculation ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Whether it's in the starting five or the rotation, it feels like we're bound to see some sort of change at the position.

Young, Athletic Wing

This may be the spot where Phoenix's No. 22 pick can come into play, as there's a handful of players who fit this mold.

The Suns are mostly comprimised of veteran players on minimal deals, and the team could benefit from a controllable contract via the draft - but does holding on to their No. 22 pick fit the overall "championship or bust" window the team pivoted themselves to last offseason?

Phoenix certainly has their work cut out for them in the coming months.

