Biggest Offseason Goal for Each Pacific Division Team
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns aren't the only team within the Pacific Division to be embarrassed this postseason.
The Golden State Warriors got blasted by the Sacramento Kings in the 9/10 play-in game. The Kings lost the right to be the eight seed days later. The Los Angeles Lakers were silenced by the Denver Nuggets. Lastly, the Los Angeles Clippers flamed out at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks and face an uncertain future themselves.
All teams clearly have no choice but to continue to go all-in moving forward - but each team faces unique challenges.
One thing each team within the division must do during the ensuing off-season below:
Phoenix Suns: Hit on Free-Agency Signings
The Suns were quite possibly the squad who did the most "swinging and missing" in free agency last summer - all the signings were sound process-wise, but the majority of them simply didn't work out.
The Suns have to identify quality players who are willing to play for the minimum. Most importantly, they need to find stout fits around the big-three going into next season - it could be the difference between contending and not contending.
Sacramento Kings: Move Kevin Huerter
The Kings need to fully commit to Malik Monk and Keegan Murray as supporting stars this offseason - and moving the sharpshooter is the most clear avenue in doing so.
Sacramento has a bright future ahead, but they have a similar issue as the New Orleans Pelicans - too many quality players and not enough room for everyone.
Los Angeles Lakers: Gauge Trade Market
The Lakers have a handful of players that could hold trade value - Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and perhaps Jalen Hood-Schifino or Max Christie.
The players that the Lakers have may not be enough to land a star such as Trae Young, but there are surely teams that would value the Lakers' trade chips enough to offer worthy packages which would contribute to the improving the Lakers' roster construction.
L.A. Clippers: Move Paul George
This may not be the most plausible - as the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic have enough cap room to sign George outright during free agency.
If it is possible, the Clippers should look to accommodate George's wishes and ship him to a team in which it would be necessary to facilitate a sign-and-trade with.
The Clippers find themselves in a messier situation than about any other team in the league ahead of a move to their own arena this summer - and they must find creative ways to improve the squad around Kawhi Leonard.
Golden State Warriors: Embrace Youth Movement
The Warriors are arguably stuck in "no man's land" as the 2024-25 season has been on deck for them for the last three weeks.
The clearest realization from key decision makers within the Warriors should be that the franchise needs to do everything possible to get value out of Draymond Green and to let Klay Thompson walk this summer.
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga all appear to be stellar building blocks for both the current era and the post-Curry years.
The issue has been Golden State refuses to embrace the youth movement, which has in turn arguably stunted the growth of said young players.
The best course of action is to fully commit to the youth movement around Curry.