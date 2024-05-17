Analyst: Heat are 'Perfect' Team for Suns' Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- Noise around the Phoenix Suns and trade speculation for Kevin Durant isn't likely to slow down anytime soon.
Durant was dealt to Phoenix last season from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a massive haul that included a slew of draft picks and players such as Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson.
Durant's been through two postseason runs with Phoenix, winning a total of just one series. Now, with two years left on his deal, Durant again finds himself in trade speculation.
While Bleacher Report suggests a deal to the Golden State Warriors, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins suggests the Miami Heat are the prime destination for Durant:
"But I actually got a place for Kevin Durant, I actually got a perfect place for him, and I think it would be a perfect marriage," Perkins on First Take (h/t Inside The Heat). "To South Beach, down there with Jimmy Butler.
“We know the Miami Heat went to two NBA Finals. Jimmy Butler wasn’t able to get them over the hump. You get a guy like Kevin Durant in there. And also, the Miami Heat, they got some pieces," Perkins added.
"They got some pieces over there that’s eye candy.”
Durant reportedly had the Heat and Suns as his top two destinations before leaving Brooklyn.