Ex-Suns Cash In With Massive Contracts Before Season Begins
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are entering a new era of basketball this week after they could not capitalize on swinging for the fences with big moves the last two years.
Several of the trades the Suns made since 2023 will continue to haunt the franchise for the future, especially with Phoenix not having control of any of its first-round picks until 2032.
It will also be hard for some fans to see former players have success elsewhere after the Suns could not figure it out even with having Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal alongside Devin Booker.
Two of Phoenix's former players from this time period signed extensions with their new teams on Sunday.
Kevin Durant
Before even playing a game with the Houston Rockets after getting traded from Phoenix this summer, Durant signed an extension with Houston through the 2027-28 season.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Durant's extension is for two years and $90 million with a player option for 2027-28.
"Durant was eligible for a max extension of $120M, but understood when he chose the Rockets as a trade destination that he'd be sacrificing money – in this case around $30M less – so that the sides can partner for the long term and give the franchise team-building flexibility," Charania added on X.
This extension was expected to be coming especially after Durant said at media day that he was in talks with the organization about it.
The 37-year-old Durant recently told Sports Illustrated he hopes Houston is the last stop of his career, which was originally the plan with Phoenix.
“I wanted to retire in Phoenix," Durant said. “I really had good intentions when I stepped foot in there. The picture in your head doesn’t always come to fruition.”
Durant already took a big step in committing to Houston by taking less than his maximum extension value as he looks to establish himself and bring success to the Rockets.
“I’m looking to be here as long as I can, play my last years of my career,” Durant said to SI. “That’s the intent. I know, I said that about Phoenix, too, but that’s the intent. I would love to do that.
"I mean, I’m 37 years old and I’m going on 19 years in the league. I want to be solidified in a spot and build with a team with a group of guys that’s going to be around for a while. So hopefully this is it.”
Toumani Camara
Although Toumani Camara never played in a game for the Suns, he is one of the biggest "what ifs" for Phoenix.
After drafting Camara No. 52 overall in 2023, Phoenix traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers along with Deandre Ayton in exchange for Grayson Allen, Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson right before the start of the 2023-24 season that September.
Since arriving in Portland, Camara has become one of the best 3-and-D wings in the NBA, which culminated into an an NBA All-Defensive second-team selection last season.
The 25-year-old Camara was awarded for his efforts so far with a four-year, $82 million contract extension that ties him to Portland through the 2029-30 season, according to Charania.
The 6-foot-8 forward started all 78 games for the Blazers last season and averaged 11.3 points while shooting 37.5% from 3, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals and will look to build on this impressive season as heads into his third year in the league.