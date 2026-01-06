Devin Booker Shares Powerful Praise for Kevin Durant After Suns-Rockets Matchup

The Phoenix Suns fell to the Houston Rockets in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night, and among the many storylines that emerged from Toyota Center was the first matchup between Devin Booker and Kevin Durant since the star duo was split this summer.

Durant was dealt to the Rockets after spending 2.5 seasons in Phoenix, ultimately failing to help deliver a coveted franchise-first NBA Finals title. The Suns decided it was best to hit the reset button, trading Durant away and waiving Bradley Beal.

The Suns and Rockets played twice previously this season, though Durant missed their first matchup due to personal reasons while Booker missed the second battle due to a groin strain.

READ: Devin Booker Cracks NBA Top 100 All-Time Scoring List

Monday night provided the fireworks (and some odd clock issues), and after the game Booker caught up with The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin:

Devin Booker Shows Mad Respect to Kevin Durant

"It's always a pleasure. He's done so much for this game. He's done so much for me personally. Any chance I can be out there with one of my idols, somebody that I have a high respect for, there's nothing like it. That's all you can ask for."

"I just lost the ball a little bit on the pickup. Forced me to shoot it long, but I'll live with the results "



Devin Booker on his missed jumper that would've given Phoenix the lead with 5.1 seconds left.



Kevin Durant hit game winning 3 to give Suns 100-97 win.



This was the… pic.twitter.com/AIiW96Ahwd — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 6, 2026

The love wasn't quite reciprocated from Durant's side, as he had much to say after hitting the game-winner against his former team:

"(Phoenix was) a place I didn't want to leave," Durant said. "I don't want to sound to dramatic, but to be kicked out of a place and felt like I've been scapegoated for the issues we had as a team last year, yeah it felt good to beat them and hit a game-winning shot.

”But that's all it is. It's just for the moment. Tomorrow I won't even think about it. It was a fun game, of course, yeah, you play with a little chip on your shoulder against your former team, especially when they trade you."

Durant also added, "It’s nothing but love for the players, but I want to beat that team. I want to show them that I still got some juice in the tank even though I’m old. I still can play. I feel like every player has that mentality playing against their former team. I don’t think it’s malicious in any way towards them, but as a competitor, you want to go out there and beat them and to beat them on a game-winning shot like that, yeah.”

The Suns will see the Rockets next on April 7 back in Phoenix, which will be one of the final games of the regular season.

Latest Phoenix Suns News