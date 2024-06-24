Former Suns Forward Staying With Nets
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns forward Keita Bates-Diop is exercising his player option to remain with the Brooklyn Nets, as reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.
The option is worth $2.65 million.
Bates-Diop initially signed with the Suns last offseason and was thought to be a long, versatile forward for Phoenix to deploy in numerous sets/rotations.
Bates-Diop played just fifteen minutes per night in Phoenix before being dealt to the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline. He was then a reserve player in Brooklyn the rest of the season after averaging just under five minutes per night to finish the season.
He missed the final games of the year with a shin injury. He was ruled out for the year in late March.
More from our friends at Inside The Nets:
"Should the Nets launch a rebuild at any point this next season, Bates-Diop will benefit from an improved role and opportunity to show what he can provide for teams moving forward," wrote Kade Kimble.
"Should the Nets return as much talent as possible, though, Bates-Diop will have to really lobby for a new job next offseason. This is an interesting move for the veteran forward and it'll be intruiging to see if it pays off come next offseason."