Brooklyn Nets Veteran Forward Exercises Player Option Ahead of Free Agency
Brooklyn Nets forward Keita Bates-Diop is returning for another season with the team, according to Shams Charania.
The 28-year-old forward played just 14 games with the Nets after being a part of a mid-season trade, which sent him to Brooklyn from the Phoenix Suns. He was ecstatic for the fresh start after the mid-season move, though he averaged just 4.9 minutes per contest.
Bates-Diop has been in the NBA since the 2018-19 season, starting with the Minnesota Timberwolves, with the Nets being his fifth team in his career. The former second-round picks signed an initial multi-year contract, which then saw him on a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs late in 2020. He then worked his way to another multi-year contract.
Signing with the Suns last offseason, Bates-Diop's player option is worth more than the likely minimum contract he'd get on the open market while also giving him job security over the course of the contract.
Making $2.65 million in the upcoming season, Bates-Diop is looking to earn more playing time in the final year of his deal so he can earn another contract next offseason. Over the course of his six seasons played, Bates-Diop has averaged 6.0 points per game in 16.1 minutes played per game.
Given his second-round selection in 2018, Bates-Diop has carved out a lengthy career for himself which will now go a minimum of seven years. Should the Nets launch a rebuild at any point this next season, Bates-Diop will benefit from an improved role and opportunity to show what he can provide for teams moving forward.
Should the Nets return as much talent as possible, though, Bates-Diop will have to really lobby for a new job next offseason. This is an interesting move for the veteran forward and it'll be intruiging to see if it pays off come next offseason.
