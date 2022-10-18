Suns Center Deandre Ayton Got His Extension; Will it Make Him a Better Player?

Deandre Ayton got his money from the Phoenix Suns, but NBA Insider Gary Sheffield Jr. raised the question of if it will make him a better player.

The Phoenix Suns, earlier this summer, matched the Indiana Pacers' contract offer for restricted free agent Deandre Ayton. The four-year, $133 million extension ensures the big man will remain in Phoenix for at least the short-term.

With Ayton getting his extension, will that entice him to become a better basketball player?

NBA Insider Gary Sheffield Jr recently spoke with Bally Sports' Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson during a Bovada Sports interview.

"You know what crazy about Ayton is? I felt like last year was the first year; I was looking at him and saying, this roster doesn't look like they are playing for him. This staff doesn't seem like they are planning for Deandre Ayton, it almost seems like the guards are trying to take over, and now he's getting our sloppy seconds offensively. Well, now that DeAndre Ayton is on an extension, he is a part of the future. Whether you like it or not, it doesn't matter. So, now that he is here on big money, Deandre Ayton is going to look at it, and I'm a big-money player. Get me the ball," said Sheffield Jr.

"And that's very different than what he's been the last year & a half, two years, and maybe that's going to make him a better player. Because there was a lot of pressure on Chris Paul, if you asked me, probably too much pressure on Chris Paul to really be the wingman to Devin Booker. Maybe Deandre Ayton has to be that guy [and] Chris Paul needs to take a step back."

On Monday, after Suns practice, Ayton shared that he adds something new to his game every year.

"I do that every year man, getting better every year. It's not one year I think went by where I did not get better, or I add something new to my game. If people don't believe it, I show it. Other than that man I just try to do what's best for the name of my shirt, whatever it is I try to be the best in that," said Ayton.

Last year, Chris Paul shared that Ayton is in full control of his ceiling in the NBA.

Ayton will be the first to tell you that he is not a traditional big. He can run the court, move his feet, shoot the ball, can post up, and he's athletic. So, it is great to see it coming together for him right now.

The Suns play host to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night for this season's home opener.

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook, subscribe to us on YouTube and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSunsFN for news, updates, analysis and more!

Top Phoenix Suns News

Why the Next Suns' Ownership Group Must Spend Money

ESPN Says Suns Entering Make-or-Break Year

Cam Johnson, Suns Fail to Reach Agreement

Landy Shamet Lone Sun Not Expected for Season Opener

Suns Rank at No. 7 in Final B/R Power Rankings

Here's Why the Phoenix Suns' Opener is More Important Than Ever

Devin Booker Could be League-Winner for Fantasy Basketball