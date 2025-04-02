Suns' Mike Budenholzer Could Be Fired After Season
The Phoenix Suns could be looking for a new head coach once again in the offseason.
The Suns have housed three head coaches in as many years after moving on from Monty Williams following the 2023 postseason and Frank Vogel, who couldn't get the team to win a playoff game in 2024.
Phoenix brought in Mike Budenholzer from the Milwaukee Bucks in hopes of turning the ship around, but it has only gone further in the wrong direction. That's why Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes that Budenholzer could be on the hot seat this offseason.
"The Suns have shuffled through head coaches from Monty Williams to Frank Vogel to Mike Budenholzer without sustained success. At some point, it's worth asking if maybe it's not the coach but roster composition that's the problem," Pincus writes.
"Phoenix had higher expectations than 11th in the West, but the team can still claw through the play-in to draw a difficult first-round matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The likely result is a long offseason. Will the Suns self-reflect and blow up their core entirely? Or will the franchise pay off another coach, letting Budenholzer go as a scapegoat?
"The buzz suggests the latter, though many NBA sources anticipate Kevin Durant will push for a new home this summer."
The Suns are in free fall, and Budenholzer hasn't been placed in the best position to succeed. That being said, he also isn't acting as part of the solution. It's hard to blame him considering the team's roster construction and injury woes, but the Suns may have to consider hiring a fourth coach in as many years if Budenholzer is unable to get this team to the Play-In Tournament.
Budenholzer and the Suns are back in action against the defending champion Boston Celtics on Friday at 4:30 p.m. MST.