Where Suns Really Stand on Jonathan Kuminga Trade Rumors

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns inch closer to the league's Feb. 5 trade deadline with buzz around a few players on and off the roster, though none have been more consistent than Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga, one of the hottest names on the market thanks to an ongoing dispute between him and the Golden State Warriors that stemmed from contract talks in the summer, has frequently been brought up in talks with Phoenix.

While the Suns have been interested previously The Stein Line's Jake Fischer says Phoenix is backing away from their pursuit of the forward:

“Sources say Phoenix, for example, no longer covets Kuminga after its well-chronicled interest in the summertime.”

This matches a report from Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro back in December of Phoenix's interest in Kuminga dropping.

"In a nutshell there is a lot less interest now," Gambadoro posted on X. "The Suns original interest was based on having him on a reasonable contract for 4 years. Now that he signed with the Warriors, after this season it is basically a one-year deal.

"He can cash in for a much bigger pay day in 2027. So not so sure the Suns would go in based on that. So interest is a lot less."

Phoenix's 24-16 start to the regular season has likely paved an opening for a more aggressive approach at the trade deadline. Suns owner Mat Ishbia hasn't been shy about spending when appropriate, and that could again be the case within the next few weeks.

As for Kuminga, his production has dipped as highlighted by SI.com's Ryan Phillips:

"Kuminga’s numbers have dropped significantly from his peak during the 2023-24 season. That year, in 74 games, he averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 26.4 minutes per game, while hitting 52.9% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc. He slipped to 15.1 points per game last season but has dropped off a cliff this season."

The Suns are still expected to be active around the deadline, as Phoenix could eye an upgrade at the power forward spot while backup center Nick Richards is expected to be moved for depth at either guard or forward.

Ishbia did hedge some of his bets in a recent interview, when asked about potential moves.

“We don’t need to do anything. We are proud of our team and we are building. Now if something comes up and we need to make a move, we will look at things. We like where we are at, and the fans like where we are at right now," he said. You can read more from him here.

