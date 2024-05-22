Inside The Suns

Report: Former Suns Guard Could Join Lakers

Chris Paul could still see more of the Phoenix Suns if he joins the Los Angeles Lakers.

Donnie Druin

Apr 14, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) drives past Utah Jazz guard Keynote George (3) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 14, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) drives past Utah Jazz guard Keynote George (3) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports / D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul might be on a mission to play on each team in the Pacific division.

Having already played for the Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors, Paul is rumored to be a candidate to join the Los Angeles Lakers over the summer according to B/R's Eric Pincus.

"Chris Paul will probably be a free agent," Pincus said. "There is a reasonable chance he gets traded or just cut by the Warriors. LeBron [James] and him obviously have a close relationship. There is a universe where the Lakers sign Chris Paul. I don't think it's outrageous... I would be remiss without mentioning Chris Paul as a real possibility. It makes a lot of sense to me... Is Chris coming for the minimum? I don’t know... I don’t want to say he comes cheap to the Lakers, but in the absence of a better offer I could see that.”

Paul initially was set to join the Lakers in 2011 before the NBA - acting then as owners of the Hornets - vetoed the trade.

Now, he could re-join over a decade later as he still searches for his first championship ring.

Paul's $30 million salary for the upcoming 2024-25 season is not guaranteed until June 28. He is in the final year of his deal and just turned 39.

Published |Modified
Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!