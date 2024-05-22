Report: Former Suns Guard Could Join Lakers
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul might be on a mission to play on each team in the Pacific division.
Having already played for the Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors, Paul is rumored to be a candidate to join the Los Angeles Lakers over the summer according to B/R's Eric Pincus.
"Chris Paul will probably be a free agent," Pincus said. "There is a reasonable chance he gets traded or just cut by the Warriors. LeBron [James] and him obviously have a close relationship. There is a universe where the Lakers sign Chris Paul. I don't think it's outrageous... I would be remiss without mentioning Chris Paul as a real possibility. It makes a lot of sense to me... Is Chris coming for the minimum? I don’t know... I don’t want to say he comes cheap to the Lakers, but in the absence of a better offer I could see that.”
Paul initially was set to join the Lakers in 2011 before the NBA - acting then as owners of the Hornets - vetoed the trade.
Now, he could re-join over a decade later as he still searches for his first championship ring.
Paul's $30 million salary for the upcoming 2024-25 season is not guaranteed until June 28. He is in the final year of his deal and just turned 39.