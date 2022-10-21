Reverend Jesse Jackson Sounds off on Suns Owner Robert Sarver

Last month, Phoenix Suns and Mercury Governor Robert Sarver announced that he would be selling both teams due to an "unforgiving climate."

"But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible – that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury," Sarver said.

The $10 million fine against Sarver is the maximum amount authorized by the NBA. An NBA investigation revealed that Sarver used racist and sexist language in his workplace.

In a recent interview with Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson on Scoop B Radio, Rev Jesse Jackson talked about how the NBA and the way that they handled Robert Sarver's investigation.

"Yeah. He has no right to own that team. He has no moral authority," said Jackson.

"You don’t have to play for a man who has those kinds of beliefs and that kind of track record, so I think that they had to do in their own hats. When those conditions exist and also you could hear it in his voice, you can’t do well in that situation. It’s transparent with the unfair rules of the world."

The Phoenix Suns won their home season opener against the Dallas Mavericks 107-105 on Wednesday night and play again on Friday night on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers.

