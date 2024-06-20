Stephen A. Smith: Lakers Should've Considered Monty Williams
PHOENIX -- The Los Angeles Lakers have settled on their new head coach in JJ Redick, per various reports.
Stephen A. Smith believes the organization should have at least looked at former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, however.
“I know we've been talking a lot about JJ Redick, but with Monty Williams available, that is a situation that the Los Angeles Lakers should look at,” Smith said on First Take (h/t Clutch Points).
“So I would definitely say that as well. They should at it. Obviously Jeanie Buss, you know how much I love Jeanie Buss. I'm rooting for her to find the right person for the job. Respect Rob Pelinka what he's going to do. And yes I respect Kurt Rambis too. I was joking around about him earlier, but I respect him too. So listen, they're all going to be a part of the process and we'll see what happens, and I think Monty Williams definitely should be a candidate for that job.”
Williams was recently relieved of his duties after just one season with the Detroit Pistons. Detroit won just 14 games on the year with a massively young roster, though new management in Detroit decided to part ways.
He was reportedly "blindsided" by the move, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.
Williams was fired the previous year by the Suns after two unsuccessful postseason runs. He had led Phoenix to the 2021 NBA Finals and is a prior NBA Coach of the Year recipient.
The Suns fired Williams' replacement in Frank Vogel after Phoenix was swept in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves. They recently brought on Mike Budenholzer as his replacement.
The Suns and Lakers move forward with fresh faces to lead the way as crucial offseasons for both approach.
The NBA Draft is slated for next week with free agency quickly following behind.