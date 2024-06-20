Suns Rival Hires New Coach
A rival of Phoenix Suns are set to bring in a new head coach, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Los Angeles Lakers and ESPN broadcaster JJ Redick have reportedly agreed on a four-year deal for him to take over the franchise this afternoon.
Redick, 39, was an undisputed superstar at Duke in college, and enjoyed a fruitful NBA career from 2006-2021.
In the years since, he has built a following on social media as a podcaster and personality - along with being an analyst at ESPN for the last three seasons.
He was eventually elevated to the top team along with Mike Breen and Doris Burke following Doc Rivers departing to the Milwaukee Bucks - he ultimately sees the same fate after just a few months.
Wojnarowski echoed the sentiments that Redick's acumen for breaking the game down - and claimed it was a key reason as to why he was eventually hired in the aftermath of Uconn's Dan Hurley turning down the Lakers' overtures.
Pelinka became sold on Redick’s ability to connect with players and his basketball IQ and believes surrounding him with an elite coaching staff will help to shorten the learning curve into his first coaching job, sources said.- Wojnarowski
Redick had previously interviewed with the Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets, along with being linked to the Suns' opening last month before Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro shut the idea down.
The Lakers clearly feel confident about Redick moving forward, and his close relationship with star LeBron James could very well increase the chances of an eventual return in free agency.
The Suns, meanwhile, are attempting to build off of a disappointing finish to the 23-24 season, and opted to bring in a much more experienced coach that has a proven track record.
The NBA draft is set for June 26/27 - with the free agency negotiation period beginning on June 30.