Updated Free Agent Targets for Suns
The Phoenix Suns are just two weeks away from hitting the heart of an offseason that is coming up on two months of being active, with the 2024 NBA Draft scheduled for June 26/27 - and the legal tampering period of free agency following on June 30.
The Suns only have the ability to offer veteran-minimum deals as a second-apron team, and will almost assuredly have to be selective and make quality pitches to prospective free agents - that would be in line with what AZ Sports insider John Gambadoro reported would be the major priorities of the franchise this offseason.
Following Gambadoro's report, here's our updated free agent targets for Phoenix:
Point Guards
- Chris Paul
- Kyle Lowry
- Cameron Payne
All three of these could likely be attained with a minimum deal, but it would take some convincing to bring back Paul after a potentially non-amicable divorce.
Payne would be easier to convince, as he appears to have quite a bit of fondness for the franchise that gave him the opportunity to revitalize his NBA career.
While Payne isn't the table-setter that Paul is, he could be a much-needed spark plug that could be featured as both a key bench piece and a spot-starter.
Lowry is the ultimate wild card. Philadelphia could provide more stability and an overall cleaner path to the finals in the Eastern Conference, but Phoenix could formulate a convincing recruiting pitch, if they were to be interested.
Wings
- Jae'Sean Tate
- Cam Reddish
- Jordan Nwora
This is probably the leanest area in which the Suns can improve on the wings, but all three of these players bring something to the table that could be interesting in a fringe rotational role.
Gambadoro has said in the past that the Suns weren't interested in trading for Tate, but would a minimum contract be enticing? That is certainly a possibility when it comes to a wing that possesses solid athleticism and defensive instincts, along with being a quality passer for his position.
Reddish and Nwora are two players that haven't panned out as expected, but could be worth taking a flier on if they lose out on upgrades elsewhere.
Bigs
- Bol Bol
- Daniel Theis
- Goga Bitadze
Bol is a clear top priority to retain this offseason, or should be at least, no questions asked.
Theis presents the potential to be optimized in a Budenholzer system that stresses three-point volume, although he could have multiple suiters.
Bitadze could be the crown jewel in a free agent class, as he could be in play for a minimum contract as well as being productive in relative small spurts of playing time across both Indiana and Orlando.
The Suns don't necessarily have a TON of options when it comes to free agent targets, but they truly do have a unique opportunity to nail on a select few targets in a way that didn't work out last summer.