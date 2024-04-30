Grading Suns' Coaching Staff This Season
PHOENIX -- Now feels like as good of a time as ever to evaluate the coaching staff of the Phoenix Suns as a whole after their season came to a close on Sunday night.
This exercise will rate the coaching staff as a collective unit from an A+ to F scale - and will look at the totality of the staff.
Firstly, there were some standout coaches throughout this season - namely David Fizdale and Miles Austin.
Both were great when it came to player relations and were nearly always seen working with players with great investment.
Frank Vogel must be commended for the job he did to coach the defense into the top half of the NBA in defensive rating despite the generally offensive-minded roster build.
Now this is where things get tricky.
Kevin Young, a Suns assistant coach since 2020, has been frequently tabbed as the man who had the most say when it came to running the Suns offense - a unit that only improved from 14th to 10th in a year.
While nothing has been confirmed, there have been multiple whispers of the Suns' coaching staff not being on the same page that have gone back to as early as December - and that could be a driving force behind Phoenix never meshing as well over the course of 82 games as it should have - in theory.
Ultimately, Vogel did a fine job. Some of his assistants has respectable efforts as well, but the disconnect almost felt palpable at times - and it's likely a driving force behind Phoenix's first-round collapse at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.