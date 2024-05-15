Former Player Defends Fired Suns Coach Frank Vogel
PHOENIX -- There's been plenty said about former Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel before and after his departure from the organization after just one season at the helm.
One of his former players isn't having it.
“I love Frank," George Hill told The Athletic's Doug Haller. "I have a different relationship with Frank Vogel that will never be tarnished.
“I wholeheartedly believe Frank Vogel got the short end of the stick. I think it was a lot of bull—-, but it is what it is. We all know this is a political game. We all know that when things don’t go well, the easiest thing to do is throw the coach out. We’ve seen it over and over. Coaches have success and then they’re the first ones to go. That’s kind of what (they) signed up for. Is it fair? No. But can you do anything about it? No.”
Vogel was inked to a five-year, $31 million contract last offseason and arrived to the Valley with high expectations thanks to his previous defensive acumen, championship ring and a star-studded roster that included Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
After just one season - which featured 49 wins in the regular season before a sweep in the first round of the playoffs - Vogel's now out with Mike Budenholzer taking his place.
“Frank is a really nice guy. He doesn’t yell much. If he does, you’re kind of surprised by it. Bud doesn’t mind getting on guys. He’ll yell, he’ll raise his voice. They’re different in a lot of different ways," D.J. Augustin told Haller.
Many believe Vogel to be a scapegoat of Phoenix's ultimate shortcomings with roster construction - it's clear at least one former player agrees.