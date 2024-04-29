Frank Vogel Sends Message to Suns Fans
PHOENIX -- The dust has settled on the Phoenix Suns' 2023-24 season far earlier than most anticipated.
The Minnesota Timberwolves successfully completed a first-round sweep of the Suns on Sunday, leaving the door open for numerous possibilities as the offseason approaches for a Phoenix squad that described themselves as all-in on their championship pursuit.
Not even close.
The Suns fell short in every way this postseason, and while fans are hurting. Frank Vogel offered a message to them during his post-game press conference.
“It is disappointing. There is no other way to put it, there is no worse professional feeling in the world than getting swept in the NBA playoffs. I’ve never been a part of it. I feel pretty low right now," Vogel said after the loss.
"I want to speak to our fans directly and say I share your passion. I am as disappointed as you all are. I share that with you all. We got beat by a better team this year and we put this team together with the mindset that we have a three-to-five-year window and that every year, we will have a team that has the firepower to compete for it. This league is loaded with firepower, we got a talented group and so do the Timberwolves and so does the top 10 teams in the Western Conference are loaded with talent as well, so we got to evaluate and figure out ways we can get better and just process this series loss.”
Rumors are now running rampant on Vogel's job security moving forward despite telling reporters he had "100%" backing from Suns owner Mat Ishbia.
You can read more about that here.
Time will ultimately tell if Vogel sticks around for the 2024-25 season, though change is expected on some level.