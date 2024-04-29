Report: Suns Players Questioned Frank Vogel, Staff
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' season just ended, though rumors and speculation around what the future holds is only beginning.
From top to bottom, it's unknown exactly what changes will be coming to the Valley, as everybody from the front office, coaching staff and roster will be under serious evaluation before Suns owner Mat Ishbia makes moves.
The job status of coach Frank Vogel has been in question for weeks now with reality of Phoenix falling short becoming clearer.
Earlier Sunday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Vogel's job was in serious jeopardy.
Before Game 4, Vogel told reporters he had the full support of Ishbia.
After the Minnesota Timberwolves' sweep of Phoenix became official, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Doug Haller added more:
"But the buck stops at the head coach, and for the second offseason in a row, sources briefed on the situation toldThe Athletic that Phoenix will take a hard look at making a full coaching change or, at the very least, discuss adjustments to Vogel’s staff. General manager James Jones, however, is expected to continue overseeing team-building for the Suns, those sources said."
Vogel was hired by Ishbia last offseason after Monty Williams was promptly fired following his team's loss to the Denver Nuggets in the second round. Vogel's two assistants in Kevin Young and David Fizdale were made the two highest-paid assistant coaches in the league as the 2023-24 season approached.
"Across the season, Young was in charge of the Suns’ game plans on the offensive end, which featured a heavy dose of pick-and-rolls for Booker and Beal. But Phoenix’s players questioned the coaching staff’s inability to structure the offense and maximize the output of a lineup featuring three of the game’s best scorers, per team sources," said The Athletic.
Young has now accepted a job at BYU while Fizdale still remains on staff - for now.
Vogel's potential departure wouldn't just be due to performance, as it also appears he didn't quite have the respect of the locker room.
The Athletic reported after one April game where Phoenix underperformed, Vogel let loose with little reaction from his players:
"On this night, Suns players weren’t buying it. The outburst seemed forced and out of character in their eyes. It continued at the next day’s shootaround in Los Angeles, Vogel tearing into the Suns before that night’s road win over the Clippers. Vogel’s eruption left players rolling their eyes, sources briefed on the matter toldThe Athletic. One player even toldThe Athletic he had to keep from laughing."
Whether Vogel stays or goes, this Suns squad is clearly far from being what they should be - both on and off the court.