Suns Reveal Game 1 Injury Report vs Timberwolves
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a fairly clean bill of health approaching Game 1 of their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as only Damion Lee is on the injury report according to coach Frank Vogel.
Lee is out with mensicus surgery that's kept him sidelined for the entirity of the regular season. He could return to action if Phoenix makes a deep push into the postseason according to Vogel.
Official injury reports for both sides will be released later tonight.
That's great news for a Suns squad that has battled health issues all season long before a 49-33 season saw them finish as the No. 6 seed. Minnesota owns the No. 3 spot in the West and will have home court advantage throughout the first-round series.
Phoenix previously defeated the Wolves in all three regular season matchups by a combined 47 points, though Minnesota assistant coach Micah Nori says the Timberwolves knew they'd be facing the Suns in their last encounter on Sunday and remained vanilla to hide some things:
"Point being, Phoenix was going to be the matchup so we didn't want to show an awful lot," Nori told KFAN-FM 100.3's Power Trip Morning Show (h/t All Timberwolves). "There's some things we can do that they haven't seen that hopefully will help us. Game 1 will be very, very important to get that one at home and be off and running in the series."
We'll see if that strategy pays off, though the Suns are current favorites to win the series by oddsmakers.
FULL SERIES SCHEDULE
Game 1: Saturday, April 20
Suns at Wolves
12:30 PM PST
Game 2: Tuesday, April 23
Suns at Wolves
4:30 PM PST
Game 3: Friday, April 26
Wolves at Suns
7:30 PM PST
Game 4: Sunday, April 28
Wolves at Suns
6:30 PM PST
If needed, here's the schedule for the rest of the series:
Game 5: Tuesday, April 30
Suns at Wolves
Time TBD
Game 6: Thursday, May 2
Wolves at Suns
Time TBD
Game 7: Saturday, May 4
Suns at Wolves
Time TBD
