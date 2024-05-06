Report: Suns May Retain Frank Vogel
PHOENIX -- Frank Vogel just might end up getting a second year with the Phoenix Suns.
NBA insider Marc Stein appeared on the "#thisleague UNCUT" podcast with TNT's Chris Haynes - where he unveiled that one of the options on the table for the Suns is to retain Vogel.
“I have heard that one option that the Suns have considered is, just completely redo the staff around him," he said (h/t Basketball on X).
That would be an interesting turn - as all signs in the last week-plus have seemed to point to Vogel being dismissed after just one year at the helm.
Vogel managed to post a 49-33 record in the regular season, but was conspicuously out-coached by Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves in a quick four-game series.
Retaining Vogel would likely take a completely new staff as previously mentioned, as well as potential mending of relationships between he and players who potentially were put off by his demeanor in the closing stretch of this season - per reports by Shams Charania of The Athletic at the conclusion of the first-round series.
Vogel refuted reports that his job was in danger prior to the Suns' elimination last Sunday - and it could have something to do with knowing a plan was in motion to bring back a staff that would better fit this current squad.
A potential start could be to find a way to convince former Suns' head coach Mike D'Antoni to become his associate head coach - effectively replacing Kevin Young as the "offensive coordinator" of the team in 2024-25. Young departed for BYU after Phoenix's season came to a close.
He and David Fizdale were made two of the highest-paid assistant coaches last season.
Ultimately, don't be shocked of the end result regardless of what the ultimate decision is.