Same Story, Different Year: Suns Need Change
PHOENIX -- It's hours after the Phoenix Suns' season has come to a close, and Footprint Center is now absent of the scream of fans, screech of shoes on hardwood or buckets being exchanged. The dreaded "To the best fans in the NBA, Thank You" message scrolls on the tickers as arena staff go through the 17,000+ seat arena and clean any leftover trash/remnants left.
It was an unexpected (and rather ugly) ending for the Suns, who have now officially been swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves after going all-in on a championship push. Phoenix was unable to capitalize on a star-studded roster with a championship-winning coach, and though anything less than the NBA Finals would have been considered a failure, exiting the 2023-24 season without even a postseason victory is eye-opening.
I was privileged to be here last year when the Suns also crashed out of the postseason under Monty Williams, who held a similarly talented (but arguably better constructed) roster.
Most of us in the media walked away with a strong feeling that change was on the horizon - which turned out to be true. Williams was fired and the roster was largely renovated over the ensuing months.
Now, sitting in this desolate arena, I can't help but shake that same feeling.
Owner Mat Ishbia has taken his franchise by the horns since assuming full control over a year ago. Most of the moves made have - assumingly - been at his discretion.
Money talks, and Ishbia is loud. Quite loud, actually, with his spending that is set to be tops in the NBA in terms of financials ($205 million in estimated spending for the 2024-24 season, currently the only team above the $200 M threshold and roughly $14 million ahead of the next competitor in the Boston Celtics) and willingness to swing for the fences when change is needed.
Minutes before Frank Vogel took the podium after Game 4's loss, a report from The Athletic was released on his job status and how Phoenix would take a long look at his position for next season (among other revealing details) surrounding the Suns.
Vogel previously deflected rumors in his pre-game press conference by telling reporters he had full confidence from Ishbia.
If fired, Phoenix would move on to their third coach in as many seasons.
They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again while expecting different results.
The Suns very likely wouldn't trade Devin Booker. The trade return of Kevin Durant might not be worth dealing the superstar and Bradley Beal has a no-trade clause on his deal. Grayson Allen just inked a four-year, $70 million extension and Royce O'Neale - who Phoenix just acquired at the trade deadline - can be re-signed as a restricted free agent, too.
The most important pieces of this team are unlikely to go anywhere, at least over the summer where most roster-building takes place.
With limited availability to alter the roster (trade restrictions, can only sign vet minimum players), there's no wiggle room for impactful change to happen. Certain spots can be tweaked and upgraded, however.
We'll start with adding an actual point guard to the roster. Props to Beal and Booker for trying to adapt to the new role, though the continuous turnovers and overall lack of an offensive identity ultimately hurt the Suns, regardless of how talented Beal/Booker are.
If healthy, next year is sure to be better, especially with more continuity between Phoenix's "Big 3", though we've already played the "if healthy" game this season, and the results didn't turn out so great.
The inconsistency Phoenix displayed throughout the season was nothing short of appalling. Some nights the Suns would look as if they were the best team in the league and had finally solved their puzzle, while other nights truly made you question what the overall direction of the team was doing.
Supposed offensive mastermind Kevin Young now departs to BYU, and the Suns would be wise to hire somebody who can fix Phoenix's default strategy of having stars take turns playing 1 v. 1 on each possession.
The defense did strengthen over time, though it wasn't quite up to par with Vogel's previous resume with stops at Indiana and L.A. boasting prowess on that side of the court.
It feels as if the Suns will acknowledge all the aforementioned points, and some sort of change is on the horizon. What exactly that entails, I'm not quite sure - I'm just an overweight dude who watches basketball and writes behind a computer.
Arguments can be made for both sides of the coin on multiple issues, and let us not forget, the Suns don't exactly have bountiful options.
But with a championship window that is sure to close - something needs to give.