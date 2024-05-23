2024 NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Selects Brother of Star Forward
While being bounced from the NBA playoff was far from ideal for the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, they have the benefit of having one of the most flexible situations in the entire NBA. With cap space, a war chest of draft picks and the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Thunder has plenty of routes to go with its roster building.
With the 2024 NBA Draft class being regarded as one of the "weakest," Thunder general manager Sam Presti has an opportunity to further prove his ability to draft well. The team has hit on the pick No. 12 quite a few times, and Presti has the opportunity to select at the same position once again.
READ MORE: Does Josh Giddey Belong on the Bench Next Season?
ESPN recently released an updated 2024 NBA mock draft, which saw the Thunder select Cody Williams with pick No. 12 in the draft.
"The Thunder can go in any direction here, with depth and young talent across positions as the team shifts into what could be a contention window ahead of schedule," ESPN wrote. "Finding players who fit their mold and successfully developing them on cost-controlled deals is still imperative, considering general manager Sam Presti will eventually need to start consolidating the roster."
Selecting Cody Williams -- younger brother of Thunder star forward Jalen Williams -- would be similar to selecting Ousmane Dieng at pick No. 11 in the 2022 NBA Draft. It'll be a selection for upside, while also pairing the 19-year-old forward with his older brother.
"Once viewed as a potential candidate near the top of the draft, Williams' stock appears to have slipped into this range; at the moment, teams view him as a more likely candidate to come off the board in the late lottery on down than in the top 10," ESPN continued. His long-term upside as an oversized, two-way wing contributor does fit the Thunder's typical mold, if they swing for upside."
The Thunder has the opportunity to take the 19-year-old, reunite him with his brother and begin to develop his talents. Working with Chip Engelland and placing him in a system to make offense easier for him could maximize his potential.
The pick for Williams could make sense for a multitude of reasons, and if he's available when the Thunder is on the board, it's hard to imagine they go another direction.
READ MORE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Current Contract Gives OKC Thunder Opportunity
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.