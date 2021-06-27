Sports Illustrated home
Barnes, Johnson See Stock Soar in 2021 NBA Draft Combine

Several potential NBA prospects saw their draft stock soar at the 2021 NBA Draft Combine.
The 2021 NBA Draft Combine has come to a close.

As usual, several prospects saw their stock soar following impressive measurements or performances.

One such prospect was Keon Johnson, who registered the highest ever max vertical leap at 48 inches. He passed Randy Gregory’s previous mark of 45 and a half inches.

Johnson already held stock as a potential top 10 pick, and his record-breaking athleticism should help secure that.

Scottie Barnes, a potential Thunder target with the No. 6 pick, saw his stock skyrocket. At 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, Barnes is an extremely versatile ballplayer, but hasn’t figured out how to best maximize his shot mechanics.

Scottie Barnes, Florida State Seminoles

Florida State forward Scottie Barnes.

Barnes apparently caught the attention of more than one team within the top five, with Barnes reportedly potentially being No. 3 on one team’s board.

Houston’s Quentin Grimes was a huge riser, leading the Combine in scoring. Bones Hyland, JT Thor and Joe Wieskamp all improved their draft stock as well.

With three first round picks, Oklahoma City will look to make a splash in the NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, July 29.

Should the Thunder choose not to trade up and take their chances on all three picks, they’ll have plenty of talent to choose from in round one.

