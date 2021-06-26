Sports Illustrated home
Watch: Scottie Barnes 2021 NBA Combine Interview

Potential Thunder target Scottie Barnes talks to the media at the 2021 NBA Combine.
Florida State's Scottie Barnes has wowed at the NBA Draft Combine.

A potential target for Oklahoma City with the No. 6 pick, Barnes registered a 39.5 inch max vertical and a 36 inch standing vertical, which ranked ranks 3rd in the Combine. It is believed that Barnes play could very well be helping him jump into the top-5 range.

Barnes updated the media at the combine on Friday:

 Barnes full interview can be found here:

