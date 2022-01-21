Five-Star Shaedon Sharpe Eligible for 2022 Draft Class, Thunder Big Board Deepens

The Oklahoma City Thunder's draft capital has garnered even more luster following the draft eligibility of five-star prospect Shaedon Sharpe.

The 2022 NBA Draft class continues to sweeten. This time, the pot has been sweetened by five-star guard Shaedon Sharpe.

As first reported by Jonathan Givony of ESPN, Shaedon Sharpe, a consensus five-star prospect in the 2022 high school class, has been given clearance to apply for the 2022 NBA Draft. Sharpe, age 18, would enter the class as an early-entry candidate.

Sharpe initially started the 2021-22 school year with Dream City Christian, a private high school in Glendale, Arizona. After opening the high school season with DCC, Sharpe, who had enough high school credits to start the fall semester, withdrew from the school, promptly committing to Kentucky in September. The incoming Freshman opted to enroll at the University of Kentucky this month.

Though the Canadian began the basketball season at the high-school level, because the 18-year-old had earned sufficient credits before the NBA start in October, the guard will technically be one-year removed from high school come draft day. In addition, he turns 19 in May, making him qualified for the league’s age parameters.

As a player, the Wildcat brings a hodgepodge of athleticism, shot-creation ability, and frame. Sharpe has become synonymous with the term “high flier” as his bounce makes him a competent dunker, mid-air adjuster, and chase down artist in the fastbreak. Couple this athleticism with a knack to score off of the bounce and a prototypical 6-foot-6 frame at the two – it is no wonder why he has caught the attention of scouts.

If the guard is to declare, it is expected he will fetch Top 10 interest in this year’s upcoming draft.

For Oklahoma City, the addition of Sharpe only increases the stock of the franchise’s draft haul on the year, as with an expected three first-round selections for the draft – their collection has only sweetened. As for picks within the guard’s reach, the Thunder’s own first-round selection is expected to place within the lottery while the Los Angeles Clippers’ pick, which is unprotected, could be in the equation for the lottery.

If the Thunder were to tack on Sharpe via the draft, the guard would only amplify his would-be teammates in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey in the facilitating department, as his three-level scoring would call for an onslaught of looks team-wide.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.