NBA Draft Board: Duke’s Jalen Johnson
In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder own one lottery pick at No. 6 overall. One of the prospects who could fall in that range is Jalen Johnson who most recently played at Duke.
Profile:
Jalen Johnson is a 6-foot-9 walking highlight reel with his explosiveness in transition. After cutting his college career short, his off-the-court narrative could result in falling further than his talent deserves.
Strengths:
For a wing, Johnson is an elite rebounder. With his 6-foot-11 wingspan, he’s also able to force a ton of turnovers. This allows him to get out in transition, where he becomes the most dangerous.
In space, Johnson is able to get to the rim and finish at a high level. He’s also got the lateral quickness to be a solid defender at the next level.
Weaknesses:
The more Johnson had the ball in his hands in college, the higher his turnover rate spiked. If he’s going to be a primary ball-handler in the NBA, he’ll need to learn to take better care of the ball.
Overall, he’s an inconsistent scorer who also showed to be a poor free throw shooter. Although not a basketball weakness, Johnson’s reputation has been a bit tarnished after cutting his college career at Duke short.