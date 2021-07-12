Sports Illustrated home
NBA Draft Board: Duke’s Jalen Johnson

Ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft, we’re breaking down 20 of the best prospects in the class.
In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder own one lottery pick at No. 6 overall. One of the prospects who could fall in that range is Jalen Johnson who most recently played at Duke.

Jalen Johnson is a 6-foot-9 walking highlight reel with his explosiveness in transition. After cutting his college career short, his off-the-court narrative could result in falling further than his talent deserves.

Mannix on Presti taking Celtics job

SI Thunder Big Board 3.0

NBA Draft: Thunder must be proactive when drafting bigs

For a wing, Johnson is an elite rebounder. With his 6-foot-11 wingspan, he’s also able to force a ton of turnovers. This allows him to get out in transition, where he becomes the most dangerous.

In space, Johnson is able to get to the rim and finish at a high level. He’s also got the lateral quickness to be a solid defender at the next level.

The more Johnson had the ball in his hands in college, the higher his turnover rate spiked. If he’s going to be a primary ball-handler in the NBA, he’ll need to learn to take better care of the ball.

Overall, he’s an inconsistent scorer who also showed to be a poor free throw shooter. Although not a basketball weakness, Johnson’s reputation has been a bit tarnished after cutting his college career at Duke short. 

