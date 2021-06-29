SI Thunder: 2021 NBA Draft Big Board 3.0

With the 2021 NBA Draft Combine coming to a close, many prospects entering July's draft were able to increase their stocks. On the flip side, a handful of players also weren't able to showcase their talent as well as they would have liked.

With new data points and film, SI Thunder has revamped their big board with the third iteration.

Keep in mind, this isn't a mock draft or what order we think players will be drafted in. This is a big board of who we think the top prospects are based on their NBA potential.

Let's take a look at our top 15 prospects in the 2021 class with just one month until the draft. Over the coming weeks, SI Thunder will further break down each of these prospects and more individually.

1. Cade Cunningham

Scouting Report:

Cade Cunningham is the safe bet for the top prospect in the entire 2021 class. A 6-foot-8 point guard with the tools to be elite on both ends of the floor isn't something that comes along every day.

Player Comps:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ben Simmons, Luka Doncic

2. Jalen Green

Scouting Report:

When it comes to offensive talent, look no further than Jalen Green in this class. He feels like a safe bet to average 20 points a night early in his NBA career, but the development of the rest of his game will determine his ceiling.

Player Comps:

Zach LaVine, Donovan Mitchell

3. Evan Mobley

Scouting Report:

Evan Mobley is without question the best big man in this class. A 7-footer, he has the versatility to dominate inside but can also bring the ball up the floor and knock down jumpers.

Player Comps:

Chris Bosh, Jaren Jackson Jr.

4. Jonathan Kuminga

Scouting Report:

While he's projected to go fifth or sixth in the 2021 NBA Draft, Jonathan Kuminga has the ceiling to be the second-best player in the class. At 18 years old, the 6-foot-8 wing has the potential to turn into the superstar wing that every championship team needs if he can develop a jump shot.

Player Comps:

Kyle Kuzma, Pascal Siakam, Jeff Green

5. Jalen Suggs

Scouting Report:

Jalen Suggs is a winner that gets things done on both ends of the floor. Making big plays in the spotlight his entire life, Suggs projects to be a do-it-all combo guard in the NBA that truly makes a positive impact.

Player Comps:

Jrue Holiday, Jamal Murray, Jaylen Brown

6. Scottie Barnes

Scouting Report:

In terms of defensive upside, Scottie Barnes jumps off the page. While his offensive game needs quite a bit of work, Barnes could legitimately guard all five positions at the next level with his 6-foot-9 frame. The recent combine was certainly a positive for where he projects to be drafted.

Player Comps:

OG Anunoby, Draymond Green, Justise Winslow

7. Josh Giddey

Scouting Report:

Josh Giddey should be the first international prospect taken off the board on draft night. Another 6-foot-8 point guard, the 18-year-old is one of the better playmakers in this class. While he is somewhat of an unknown due to playing overseas, playmakers of his size are always have high upside.

Player Comps:

Lonzo Ball, Shake Milton, Joe Ingles

8. Jalen Johnson

Scouting Report:

An absolute force in transition, Jalen Johnson is a walking highlight reel. Cutting his college career short was an interesting move that could affect his draft stock, but he's still the perfect NBA wing prospect if he can polish off his offensive game. His individual team interviews could have a major swing in what part of the first round he is selected in.

Player Comps:

RJ Barrett, Khris Middleton, Aaron Gordon

9. Keon Johnson

Scouting Report:

One of the most athletic guards in the upcoming draft, Keon Johnson has moved up draft boards quietly over the past six months. While he projects to be a solid defender, he will need to put more work on his offensive game to make it more well-rounded. Johnson posted a 48-inch vertical jump at the combine, which was 2.5 inches more the record previously set in 2001.

Player Comps:

Miles Bridges, Jaylen Brown, Malik Beasley

10. Moses Moody

Scouting Report:

A versatile 6-foot-8 wing, Moses Moody seems like a really safe pick to be a solid contributor for a long time in the NBA. With him, it comes down to what type of player he could turn into, with his overall offensive game still being unproven. Moody measured out nearly a 7-foot-1 wingspan last week, which is something that will catch the eyes of many front offices.

Player Comps:

Mikal Bridges, Khris Middleton

11. Davion Mitchell

Scouting Report:

For the majority of the last college basketball season, Davion Mitchell was projected to be a late first-round pick. However, after leading Baylor to a National Championship, his lockdown defense and improved offensive game have allowed him to skyrocket up boards. With Mitchell, it will come down to age and which team is willing to take a 22 year old in the lottery.

Player Comps:

Marcus Smart, Patrick Beverly, Kemba Walker

12. Sharife Cooper

Scouting Report:

If Sharife Cooper wasn't undersized, he might be a clear top-ten pick. Nonetheless, he absolutely stuffs the stat sheet and has the chance to generate a ton of offense for whoever picks him up in the draft. While he was listed as 6-foot-1 at Auburn, Cooper was measured as 6-foot-3.5 without shoes and 6-4.75 with shoes at the combine, which will be something to monitor.

Player Comps:

Trey Burke, Rajon Rondo, Jalen Brunson

13. Franz Wagner

Scouting Report:

The younger brother of Moritz Wagner, Franz Wagner stands at 6-foot-9 but has the ability to play a variety of positions. Whether he plays forward in a small ball lineup, or guard in a bigger lineup, he can help a team do a little bit of everything.

Player Comps:

Danilo Gallinari, Nic Batum

14. JT Thor

Scouting Report:

Thor is a smooth left-handed forward, standing at 6-foot-10. He started all 27 games he played as a freshman, averaging 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest. The recent combine was excellent for Thor, who has skyrocketed his draft stock over the past week.

Player Comps:

Domantas Sabonis, Jaren Jackson Jr.

15. Kai Jones

Scouting Report:

While he's still a pretty raw prospect, Kai Jones has the defensive versatility to make an NBA All-Defense team one day. While he came off the bench in both of his college seasons, his potential upside as a prospect will earn him a first-round selection in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Player Comps:

Pascal Siakam, Christian Wood