NBA Draft Combine 2021: Johnson, Moody Make Their Mark
The 2021 NBA Draft Combine returned to its in-person formant this year, scoring 60-plus NBA hopefuls.
Amongst several standings was potential top 10 pick Keon Johnson, who shattered the vertical leap
Johnson led all prospects with a 48.0 max vertical leap. Center Jericho Sims followed with a 44.5, and forward Yves Pons was third with a 42.5.
In some mocks, Johnson has been slated to go as high as six, the pick the Thunder now own after a disappointing Lottery.
Potential Thunder target Scottie Barnes, who projects to go sixth in most expert mock drafts, was ninth overall with a 39.5.
Neemias Queta registered the longest wingspan overall at 7-foot-4, with a 9-foot-4 and a half standing reach. Sims followed with a 7-foot-3 wingspan.
In the backcourt, potential lottery pick Moses Moody registered the longest wingspan with a remarkable 7’0.75. Moody stands at 6-foot-6.
Moody is a Sam Presti prospect through-and-through. Despite a slide following the NCAA Tournament, Moody’s floor as a legit 3-and-D prospect is very high.
Forward Scottie Lewis ran the fastest lane agility with a 10.45.