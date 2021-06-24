NBA Draft Combine 2021: Johnson, Moody Make Their Mark

Ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft, over 60 prospects are putting their skills to the test at the NBA Draft Combine. SI Thunder highlights some of the standouts.

The 2021 NBA Draft Combine returned to its in-person formant this year, scoring 60-plus NBA hopefuls.

Amongst several standings was potential top 10 pick Keon Johnson, who shattered the vertical leap

Johnson led all prospects with a 48.0 max vertical leap. Center Jericho Sims followed with a 44.5, and forward Yves Pons was third with a 42.5.

In some mocks, Johnson has been slated to go as high as six, the pick the Thunder now own after a disappointing Lottery.

Potential Thunder target Scottie Barnes, who projects to go sixth in most expert mock drafts, was ninth overall with a 39.5.

Neemias Queta registered the longest wingspan overall at 7-foot-4, with a 9-foot-4 and a half standing reach. Sims followed with a 7-foot-3 wingspan.

In the backcourt, potential lottery pick Moses Moody registered the longest wingspan with a remarkable 7’0.75. Moody stands at 6-foot-6.

Moody is a Sam Presti prospect through-and-through. Despite a slide following the NCAA Tournament, Moody’s floor as a legit 3-and-D prospect is very high.

Forward Scottie Lewis ran the fastest lane agility with a 10.45.